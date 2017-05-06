Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for April 25-30, 2017

May 6, 2017

Viewership numbers for Liga MX remain strong with both of Mexico’s super clubs attracting audiences greater than 1 million. Club América led the way as 1.3 million tuned in to their 2-1 defeat by Atlas on Univision.

Liga MX broadcasts are averaging 735,446 viewers so far in the 2017 Apertura, up from 687,186 during the 2016 Clasura.

While Liga MX thrives, MLS continues to struggle. Both of the last weekend’s nationally televised games failed to draw an average audience larger than 150,000 viewers. That’s the first time this has happened this season after six occurrences in the 2016 season. MLS broadcasts are now averaging just 188,375 viewers on UniMás this season, down 18% from 2016’s final number.

The match that saw Bayern Munich raise the Bundesliga trophy drew 308,000 viewers last Saturday afternoon on the FOX broadcast network making it the second most-watched Bundesliga match on the network of the 2016-17 campaign, behind Bayern and Dortmund’s first meeting of the season in November which drew 426,000 viewers. The over-the-air network has broadcast five games so far this season, with each averaging 312,000 viewers. Also in German soccer, Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich was watched by 122,000 viewers on ESPN2. It was the first Pokal match available on linear English television this season.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for April 25-30, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV
1 4/29/17 Liga MX América / Atlas Univision; 1,300,000
2 4/29/17 Liga MX Chivas / León Univision; 1,100,000
3 4/30/17 Premier League Spurs / Arsenal NBCSN; 674000
4 4/29/17 Premier League Crystal Palace / Burnley NBC; 651000
5 4/30/17 Liga MX Toluca / Querétaro Univision; 589000
6 4/27/17 Premier League Man City / Man Utd NBCSN; 425000
7 4/30/17 Premier League Everton / Chelsea CNBC; 336000
8 4/29/17 Bundesliga Wolfsburg / Bayern FOX; 308000
9 4/29/17 Liga MX Chiapas / Santos UDN; 301000
10 4/25/17 Premier League Chelsea / Southampton NBCSN; 211000
11 4/29/17 Premier League Hull City / Southampton NBCSN; 203000
12 4/26/17 Premier League Arsenal / Leicester City NBCSN; 192000
13 4/29/17 MLS Orlando City / Colorado Rapids UniMás; 148000
14 4/30/17 MLS Atlanta United / DC United FS1; 133000
15 4/29/17 La Liga Espanyol / Barcelona beIN; 129000
16 4/29/17 La Liga Real Madrid / Valencia beIN; 128000
17 4/26/17 DFB Pokal Bayern / Dortmund ESPN2; 122000
18 4/29/17 Liga MX Tigres / Tijuana Gala; 116000

MLS 2017 viewing average compared to previous years

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1 Univision UniMás
2017 MLS 223,000 (27) 266,750 (4) 272,000 (2) 346,000 (1) 193,111 (10) 1,004,000 (1) 188,375 (9)
2016 MLS 254,522 (90) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26) 509,000 (1) 223,120 (25)

