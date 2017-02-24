El Súper Clásico between Chivas and América drew 2.433 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, making it the most-watched regular season Liga MX match since the two clubs met on August 27, 2016 in front of 1.92 million. In addition, the English-language stream on Facebook Live drew 26,000 viewers. There were two other games broadcast on the Univision network this weekend as Monterrey/Pachuca and Pumas/Tijuana rounded out our top 3 most viewed matches with 1.185 million and 630,000 viewers respectively.
Paris Saint-Germain’s stunning 4-0 defeat of Barcelona was watched by 557,000 viewers on the networks of FOX Sports, just edging the November 1 clash between Manchester City and Barcelona to become the most-watched Champions League match of the 2016/17 campaign.
February 17 marked the start of the Univision Deportes’ coverage of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship as 82,000 watched Honduras defeat Canada. Through two rounds, Univision has broadcast 6 matches, all featuring either Mexico, Honduras or the United States, averaging 123,833 viewers per match.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for February 14-20, 2017:
|Rank
|Home
|Away
|Competition
|Date
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|Chivas
|América
|Liga MX
|2/18/17
|Univision; 1557000
|UDN; 876000
|2,433,000
|2
|Monterrey
|Pachuca
|Liga MX
|2/18/17
|Univision; 769000
|UDN; 416000
|1,185,000
|3
|Pumas
|Tijuana
|Liga MX
|2/19/17
|Univision; 502000
|UDN; 128000
|630,000
|4
|PSG
|Barcelona
|UCL
|2/14/17
|FS1; 261000
|FOXD; 296000
|557,000
|5
|Barcelona
|Leganés
|La Liga
|2/19/17
|beIN; 131000
|beIE; 357000
|488,000
|6
|Cruz Azul
|Atlas
|Liga MX
|2/18/17
|—; —
|UDN; 472000
|472,000
|7
|Real Madrid
|Espanyol
|La Liga
|2/18/17
|beIN; 122000
|beIE; 238000
|360,000
|8
|América
|Tepic
|Copa MX
|2/14/17
|—; —
|UDN; 350000
|350,000
|9
|Bayern
|Arsenal
|UCL
|2/15/17
|FS1; 266000
|FOXD; 74000
|340,000
|10
|Fulham
|Spurs
|FA Cup
|2/19/17
|FS1; 305000
|FOXD; 34000
|339,000
|11
|Chivas
|Venados
|Copa MX
|2/15/17
|—; —
|UDN; 296000
|296,000
|12
|Mexico
|Canada
|NA U20 Championship
|2/20/17
|—; —
|UDN; 295000
|295,000
|13
|Huddersfield
|Man City
|FA Cup
|2/18/17
|FS1; 245000
|FOXD; 35000
|280,000
|14
|Blackburn
|Man Utd
|FA Cup
|2/19/17
|FS2; 195000
|FOXD; 74000
|269,000
|15
|Sutton Utd
|Arsenal
|FA Cup
|2/20/17
|FS1; 192000
|FOXD; 11000
|203,000
|16
|Toluca
|Veracruz
|Copa MX
|2/14/17
|—; —
|UDN; 195000
|195,000
|17
|Wolves
|Chelsea
|FA Cup
|2/18/17
|FS2; 125000
|FOXD; 70000
|195,000
|18
|Mexico
|Antigua and Barbuda
|NA U20 Championship
|2/17/17
|—; —
|UDN; 177000
|177,000
|19
|Man Utd
|Saint-Étienne
|UEL
|2/16/17
|FS1; 175000
|—; —
|175,000
|20
|Puebla
|Chiapas
|Liga MX
|2/19/17
|—; —
|UDN; 173000
|173,000
|21
|León
|Santos
|Liga MX
|2/18/17
|—; —
|Gala; 168000
|168,000
|22
|Oaxaca
|Cruz Azul
|Copa MX
|2/15/17
|—; —
|Gala; 145000
|145,000
|23
|Augsburg
|Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|2/17/17
|FS1; 58000
|FOXD; 83000
|141,000
|24
|Burnley
|Lincoln City
|FA Cup
|2/18/17
|FS1; 104000
|FOXD; 15000
|119,000
|25
|Sociedad
|Villarreal
|La Liga
|2/19/17
|—; —
|beIE; 95000
|95,000
|26
|Deportivo
|Alavés
|La Liga
|2/18/17
|—; —
|beIE; 92000
|92,000
|27
|Valencia
|Athletic
|La Liga
|2/19/17
|—; —
|beIE; 88000
|88,000
|28
|Real Madrid
|Napoli
|UCL
|2/15/17
|FS2; 86000
|ESPND; —
|86,000
|29
|Honduras
|Canada
|NA U20 Championship
|2/17/17
|—; —
|UDN; 82000
|82,000
|30
|Sevilla
|Eibar
|La Liga
|2/18/17
|—; —
|beIE; 81000
|81,000
|31
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Honduras
|NA U20 Championship
|2/20/17
|—; —
|UDN; 67000
|67,000
|32
|Gent
|Spurs
|UEL
|2/16/17
|FS1; 64000
|—; —
|64,000
|33
|USA
|Panama
|NA U20 Championship
|2/18/17
|—; —
|UDN; 64000
|64,000
|34
|Gijón
|Atlético Madid
|La Liga
|2/18/17
|beIN; 13000
|beIE; 43000
|56,000
|35
|Hertha Berlin
|Bayern
|Bundesliga
|2/18/17
|FS2; 40000
|—; —
|40,000
|36
|Benfica
|Dortmund
|UCL
|2/14/17
|FS2; 37000
|ESPND; —
|37,000
|37
|Roma
|Torino
|Serie A
|2/19/17
|beIN; 36000
|—; —
|36,000
|38
|Mexico
|Guadeloupe
|Beach Soccer
|2/20/17
|—; —
|UDN; 33000
|33,000
|39
|Málaga
|Las Palmas
|La Liga
|2/20/17
|—; —
|beIE; 29000
|29,000
|40
|Granada
|Real Betis
|La Liga
|2/17/17
|—; —
|beIE; 28000
|28,000
|41
|USA
|Virgin Islands
|Beach Soccer
|2/20/17
|—; —
|UDN; 24000
|24,000
|42
|Empoli
|Lazio
|Serie A
|2/18/17
|beIN; 21000
|—; —
|21,000
|43
|Villarreal
|Roma
|UEL
|2/16/17
|FS2; 19000
|ESPND; —
|19,000
|44
|Krasnodar
|Fenerbahçe
|UEL
|2/16/17
|FS2; 17000
|—; —
|17,000
|45
|Juventus
|Palermo
|Serie A
|2/17/17
|beIN; 17000
|—; —
|17,000
|46
|Newcastle
|Aston Villa
|EFL Championship
|2/20/17
|beIN; 17000
|—; —
|17,000
|47
|Mönchengladbach
|Fiorentina
|UEL
|2/16/17
|FS2; 13000
|ESPND; —
|13,000
|48
|Chievo
|Napoli
|Serie A
|2/19/17
|beIN; 13000
|—; —
|13,000
|49
|Porto
|Tondela
|Primeira Liga
|2/17/17
|—; —
|UDN; 8000
|8,000
Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:
|League
|Average
|Liga MX
|793,784
|Premier League
|467,947
|MLS
|292,365
|La Liga
|147,326
|NWSL
|88,500
|Bundesliga
|77,522
|Primeira Liga
|36,935
|Serie A
|26,079
|Championship
|16,028
|Ligue 1
|16,000
|NASL
|7,000
