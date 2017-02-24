Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for February 14-20, 2017

February 24, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

El Súper Clásico between Chivas and América drew 2.433 million viewers on Univision and Univision Deportes, making it the most-watched regular season Liga MX match since the two clubs met on August 27, 2016 in front of 1.92 million. In addition, the English-language stream on Facebook Live drew 26,000 viewers. There were two other games broadcast on the Univision network this weekend as Monterrey/Pachuca and Pumas/Tijuana rounded out our top 3 most viewed matches with 1.185 million and 630,000 viewers respectively.

Paris Saint-Germain’s stunning 4-0 defeat of Barcelona was watched by 557,000 viewers on the networks of FOX Sports, just edging the November 1 clash between Manchester City and Barcelona to become the most-watched Champions League match of the 2016/17 campaign.

February 17 marked the start of the Univision Deportes’ coverage of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship as 82,000 watched Honduras defeat Canada. Through two rounds, Univision has broadcast 6 matches, all featuring either Mexico, Honduras or the United States, averaging 123,833 viewers per match.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for February 14-20, 2017:

Rank Home Away Competition Date TV1 TV2 Total
1 Chivas América Liga MX 2/18/17 Univision; 1557000 UDN; 876000 2,433,000
2 Monterrey Pachuca Liga MX 2/18/17 Univision; 769000 UDN; 416000 1,185,000
3 Pumas Tijuana Liga MX 2/19/17 Univision; 502000 UDN; 128000 630,000
4 PSG Barcelona UCL 2/14/17 FS1; 261000 FOXD; 296000 557,000
5 Barcelona Leganés La Liga 2/19/17 beIN; 131000 beIE; 357000 488,000
6 Cruz Azul Atlas Liga MX 2/18/17 —; — UDN; 472000 472,000
7 Real Madrid Espanyol La Liga 2/18/17 beIN; 122000 beIE; 238000 360,000
8 América Tepic Copa MX 2/14/17 —; — UDN; 350000 350,000
9 Bayern Arsenal UCL 2/15/17 FS1; 266000 FOXD; 74000 340,000
10 Fulham Spurs FA Cup 2/19/17 FS1; 305000 FOXD; 34000 339,000
11 Chivas Venados Copa MX 2/15/17 —; — UDN; 296000 296,000
12 Mexico Canada NA U20 Championship 2/20/17 —; — UDN; 295000 295,000
13 Huddersfield Man City FA Cup 2/18/17 FS1; 245000 FOXD; 35000 280,000
14 Blackburn Man Utd FA Cup 2/19/17 FS2; 195000 FOXD; 74000 269,000
15 Sutton Utd Arsenal FA Cup 2/20/17 FS1; 192000 FOXD; 11000 203,000
16 Toluca Veracruz Copa MX 2/14/17 —; — UDN; 195000 195,000
17 Wolves Chelsea FA Cup 2/18/17 FS2; 125000 FOXD; 70000 195,000
18 Mexico Antigua and Barbuda NA U20 Championship 2/17/17 —; — UDN; 177000 177,000
19 Man Utd Saint-Étienne UEL 2/16/17 FS1; 175000 —; — 175,000
20 Puebla Chiapas Liga MX 2/19/17 —; — UDN; 173000 173,000
21 León Santos Liga MX 2/18/17 —; — Gala; 168000 168,000
22 Oaxaca Cruz Azul Copa MX 2/15/17 —; — Gala; 145000 145,000
23 Augsburg Leverkusen Bundesliga 2/17/17 FS1; 58000 FOXD; 83000 141,000
24 Burnley Lincoln City FA Cup 2/18/17 FS1; 104000 FOXD; 15000 119,000
25 Sociedad Villarreal La Liga 2/19/17 —; — beIE; 95000 95,000
26 Deportivo Alavés La Liga 2/18/17 —; — beIE; 92000 92,000
27 Valencia Athletic La Liga 2/19/17 —; — beIE; 88000 88,000
28 Real Madrid Napoli UCL 2/15/17 FS2; 86000 ESPND; — 86,000
29 Honduras Canada NA U20 Championship 2/17/17 —; — UDN; 82000 82,000
30 Sevilla Eibar La Liga 2/18/17 —; — beIE; 81000 81,000
31 Antigua and Barbuda Honduras NA U20 Championship 2/20/17 —; — UDN; 67000 67,000
32 Gent Spurs UEL 2/16/17 FS1; 64000 —; — 64,000
33 USA Panama NA U20 Championship 2/18/17 —; — UDN; 64000 64,000
34 Gijón Atlético Madid La Liga 2/18/17 beIN; 13000 beIE; 43000 56,000
35 Hertha Berlin Bayern Bundesliga 2/18/17 FS2; 40000 —; — 40,000
36 Benfica Dortmund UCL 2/14/17 FS2; 37000 ESPND; — 37,000
37 Roma Torino Serie A 2/19/17 beIN; 36000 —; — 36,000
38 Mexico Guadeloupe Beach Soccer 2/20/17 —; — UDN; 33000 33,000
39 Málaga Las Palmas La Liga 2/20/17 —; — beIE; 29000 29,000
40 Granada Real Betis La Liga 2/17/17 —; — beIE; 28000 28,000
41 USA Virgin Islands Beach Soccer 2/20/17 —; — UDN; 24000 24,000
42 Empoli Lazio Serie A 2/18/17 beIN; 21000 —; — 21,000
43 Villarreal Roma UEL 2/16/17 FS2; 19000 ESPND; — 19,000
44 Krasnodar Fenerbahçe UEL 2/16/17 FS2; 17000 —; — 17,000
45 Juventus Palermo Serie A 2/17/17 beIN; 17000 —; — 17,000
46 Newcastle Aston Villa EFL Championship 2/20/17 beIN; 17000 —; — 17,000
47 Mönchengladbach Fiorentina UEL 2/16/17 FS2; 13000 ESPND; — 13,000
48 Chievo Napoli Serie A 2/19/17 beIN; 13000 —; — 13,000
49 Porto Tondela Primeira Liga 2/17/17 —; — UDN; 8000 8,000

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 793,784
Premier League 467,947
MLS 292,365
La Liga 147,326
NWSL 88,500
Bundesliga 77,522
Primeira Liga 36,935
Serie A 26,079
Championship 16,028
Ligue 1 16,000
NASL 7,000

