fuboTV launches NBC and FOX channels to offer comprehensive sports streaming service

After visiting the fuboTV website, we just noticed that they’ve launched their new streaming product in beta.
While the official announcement regarding the launch is expected soon, fans of Premier League clubs and world soccer can get a head start on all of the new channels and programming that are now available to soccer fans in the United States.
The headline news is that fuboTV now offers channels from NBC Sports and FOX Sports which, combined with their previous staple of beIN SPORTS, Univision Deportes and a multitude of other channels, brings sports fans in the United States the most comprehensive selection of soccer channels and games.
By subscribing to the re-launched fuboTV product (“fubo Premiere”) for the introductory price of $34.99/month (discounted from the $49.99/month list price), the legal streaming service provides practically everything you need to go ahead and cut the cord on your cable or satellite TV service, thereby saving you literally hundreds of dollars (or more in many cases) a year. With the fuboTV product and an Internet connection, you can finally cut the cord and watch all the soccer you want as well as news, entertainment and movie channels.
For Premier League fans specifically, here are the new channels that fuboTV has added to bring you the best of the EPL: NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App.
So for a typical weekend of Premier League soccer, you’ll be able to watch all of the Premier League games that are televised across NBCSN, CNBC and USA. And, if you’re in a city where NBC owns their local affiliate, you can watch any EPL games that are on the NBC network. If you’re not one of those cities, you can purchase am indoor HD TV antenna for $10 as a workaround.
At the same time, fuboTV now includes FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FOX (in select cities) and FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package). With those channels, you’ll be able to watch all of the UEFA Champions League matches on TV as well as World Cup 2018, World Cup 2022, World Cup 2026, MLS, Europa League, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and much more.
The complete list of soccer channels as well as leagues and competitions that fuboTV now streams to sports fans in the United States is pretty exhaustive, which is why we’ve listed the details below for your reference.
Not only does fuboTV now offer the most comprehensive selection of soccer programming available in the United States, but they also now feature the NFL, NBA, MLB, golf and college football plus a long list of entertainment and news channels such as FOX News Channel, MSNBC, FX and much more.
Instead of watching your favorite sports via illegal streams that contain pop-up ads, malware and rootkits, which can cause potentially dangerous privacy and security risks to your computer, sign up for a free trial to fuboTV for legal streams that features HD-quality streams.
The agreements that fuboTV has signed with NBC, FOX, A&E and other networks will position fuboTV as the leading provider of soccer matches to viewers in the United States. No cable or satellite TV subscription is required, so the introductory price of $34.99 per month is extremely competitive.
Sign up for the free 24-hour trial to fuboTV to begin watching the best of world soccer today.
The only glaring omission from fuboTV is ESPN. But given that ESPN has limited offerings for soccer fans plus the fact that ESPN is very restrictive when working with streaming providers (not allowing pausing or rewinding of content, in many cases), the ESPN omission isn’t a significant loss, to be frank.
In comparison, Sling Blue and Sling Orange is $45/month for FOX and ESPN networks, while PlayStation Vue’s Core Slim package is $34.99/month and includes beIN SPORTS (but not beIN SPORTS en Español), NBCSN, FS1, FS2 but no regional FOX affiliates. FOX Soccer Plus is not included with PlayStation Vue but can be added for an additional price of $14.99/month. DIRECTV NOW, meanwhile, doesn’t offer beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, and its pricing (for soccer fans who want similar channels) is more expensive than fuboTV, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue.
fuboTV is available on Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Soccer-related channels on fuboTV:
• NBC (in select cities),
• NBCSN,
• NBC Universo (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• Telemundo,
• CNBC,
• USA,
• FOX (in select cities),
• FS1,
• FS2,
• FOX Soccer Plus,
• FOX Sports Net,
• FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• Univision,
• Univision Deportes,
• UniMas,
• Galavision (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• beIN SPORTS,
• beIN SPORTS en Español,
• beIN SPORTS Connect,
• TyC Sports (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• One World Sports,
• GolTV (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
• GolTV en Español (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), and
• YES.
Soccer leagues and competitions on fuboTV:
Premier League — NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), Telemundo and (in the near future) NBC Sports App
FIFA World Cup — FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and Telemundo
Liga MX — Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision (available as add-on under fubo Latino package) and NBC Universo (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
MLS — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas
La Liga — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
UEFA Champions League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
UEFA Europa League — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Sports Net
Bundesliga — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package) and FOX Soccer Plus
FA Cup — FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package) and FOX Soccer Plus
League Cup — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Primeira Liga — fuboTV exclusive streaming rights to all games, Benfica TV and Univision Deportes
Serie A — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Argentina Primera Division and Copa Argentina — TyC Sports (available as add-on under fubo Latino package)
Scottish Premiership — FS1 and FOX Soccer Plus
Ligue 1 — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes (available as add-on under fubo Latino package), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision and Univision Deportes
UEFA World Cup qualifiers — FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
NASL — beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and One World Sports
NWSL — Lifetime
Club channels — Ajax TV, Barca TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV and Bayern Munich TV. Benfica TV is available as add-on under fubo Latino package.
Sports, news and entertainment channels on fuboTV
• The Big Ten Network (BTN),
• NBA TV,
• A&E,
• Golf Channel,
• FOX College Sports,
• History Channel,
• Lifetime,
• LMN,
• Viceland,
• Hallmark Channel,
• Hallmark Movies & Mysteries,
• FOX News Channel,
• FOX Business Network,
• FX,
• FXM,
• FXX,
• National Geographic,
• Nat Geo Mundo,
• Nat Geo WILD,
• Fuse,
• FM,
• Bravo,
• Chiller,
• Cloo,
• CNBC World,
• E!,
• Esquire,
• MSNBC,
• Oxygen,
• Sprout,
• Syfy,
• USA Network and
• The Weather Channel.
Sign up for the free 24-hour trial to fuboTV to begin watching the best of world soccer today.
The fubo Latino package doesn’t offer the FOX and NBC channels from fuboTV, but you can still watch the best of Latin soccer with Univision Deportes, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, TyC Sports, Galavision, Univision, UniMas and more for $14.99/month. A free 24-hour trial to fuboTV Latino is also available.
Signed up today as my cable company doesn’t offer beIN in my area. It seems a great value and offers a wide breadth PD channels. The one downside is, it doesn’t appear to be roku compatible, so I’m watching Bologna-Milan on my tablet. Hopefully it will become roku enabled soon!