Where to find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semifinal leg 2 on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, you’ve come to the right place.
In the first leg last week, Barcelona beat Atleti 2-1 in Madrid and goes into this match with the one goal advantage. But Atletico Madrid will want to seek revenge on Barcelona to prevent el Blaugrana from trying to win its 29th Copa del Rey championship, far more than any club in Spain. Atleti has won the competition 10 times (the last time was 2013).
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
What: Copa del Rey, semifinal 2nd leg
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid and tons of other Copa del Rey games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Plus, if you enjoy fuboTV, you can lock in their $9.99 per month rate right now before the price increases in January.