Liga MX continues to generate monster viewing numbers on US TV

Last weekend was another huge weekend for Liga MX on US television as the two most popular clubs in Mexico — Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara — featured on the Univision network Saturday night.
Over 1.7 million people watched as Club América fell to Tigres by a score of 4-2.
Following that match, 1.55 million saw Chivas lose to the now league leaders Club Tijuana.
The impressive viewing numbers for Liga MX on Univision follow up on the most-viewed Liga MX match on Univision during the 8-10pm ET timeslot earlier in January. That match had 1.5 million viewers.
Both Club America and Chivas will not feature on the Univision network until February 11 with the Súper Clásico occurring the following week on February 18.