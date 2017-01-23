Tunisia fire four past Zimbabwe to progress

Libreville (AFP) – Tunisia became the first team to score four goals at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Zimbabwe 4-2 in Libreville Monday to seal a quarter-finals place.
The Carthage Eagles, who led 4-1 at half-time, finished Group B runners-up behind Senegal and play Burkina Faso at the same stadium Saturday.
Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yassine Khenissi and Wahbi Khazri scored for Tunisia and Knowledge Musona and substitute Tendai Ndoro for Zimbabwe.
Senegal topped the Group B standings with seven points followed by Tunisia with six, Algeria two and Zimbabwe one.