Univision Deportes ends 2016 with record-breaking ratings

Univision Deportes ended 2016 with record-breaking ratings thanks to impressive viewing numbers for Copa America Centenario, Liga MX and the Mexican national team.
Univision Deportes (UDN) delivered record ratings and double-digit growth in key metrics for its sports content across media platforms in 2016. Additionally, UDN, which launched in 2012 and will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2017, registered year-over-year ratings gains for the fourth consecutive year and was the only sports network to do so, broadcasting some of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S. UDN saw a year-over-year increase of +33 percent – making it the fastest-growing of any TV network, regardless of genre or language, in primetime – and averaged 124,000 Adults 18-49 in 2016.
In 2016, Univision Deportes delivered a record-shattering ratings for Copa América Centenario which positioned UDN as the No. 1 sports network in primetime in June among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Men 18-49 and Men 18-34, besting ESPN, FS1, NBCSN and all competitors, marking the first time a Spanish-language sports network ranked as No. 1. Furthermore, through 28 matches, Copa América Centenario tournament averaged 2.9 million Total Viewers 2+ and 1.6 million Adults 18-49 per match, beating the World Cup by +9,000 among Total Viewers 2+ and +64,000 among Adults 18-49 and making it the most viewed Copa América tournament ever among Total Viewers 2+. The final match between Argentina and Chile averaged 6.8 million Total Viewers 2+ and 3.8 million Adults 18-49, making it the most-viewed Copa América final ever, on any network, regardless of language. The tournament was a success on the social media front as well, reaching the highest video views for Univision during the month of June and resulted in 2.7 million unique visitors to the website – the highest for the year.
Univision Deportes’ success in 2016 went well beyond Copa América. Liga MX had a phenomenal year, as the Mexican fútbol league showed that it was the most popular soccer in the U.S. with strong performances during its most-watched year on UCI – including Univision Network, UniMás and UDN.
· Liga MX averaged 209,000 Adults 18-49 on UDN in 2016, +22 percent better than the NBA on NBA TV and +15 percent better than NHL on NBCSN among Adults 18-49.
· The most-watched Liga MX finals ever, with the first leg match between Tigres and América – the most-viewed in Univision’s history – outperforming the 2014 Liga MX Apertura final between the same two teams.
· The highest-rated regular season club soccer match of the year was Chivas versus América on Univision, averaging more than 3 million Total Viewers 2+, which was +165 percent higher than the most-viewed English Premier League match of the year on NBC Networks.
During a year that saw most networks decline in ratings, UDN was one of only five sports networks (of 15 total) to grow as it continued to beat MLB Network, NBA TV, Golf Channel, FS2, ESPNU, beIN SPORTS, among others.
ADDITIONAL TV HIGHLIGHTS
· Mexican National Team – The 2016 World Cup qualifying match between the USA and Mexico men’s teams simulcast on Univision Network and UDN reached 7.7 million Total Viewers 2+, and averaged 4.6 million Total Viewers 2+ and 2.5 million Adults 18-49. This marked the best-rated World Cup qualifier match on any network since the USA versus Mexico match in March 2013.
· MLS – The Toronto versus Seattle faceoff delivered 601,000 Total Viewers 2+ on Saturday, December 10, on UniMás: the second largest audience of all time for an MLS final on Univision Deportes. This included an increase of +19 percent year-over-year among Total Viewers 2+ and +24 percent with Adults 18-49 (to 328,000). For the season, MLS on Univision and UniMás averaged 262,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 143,000 Adults 18-49, up +7 percent and +3 percent from the prior season, respectively – and showing stronger growth than MLS on any other TV network, regardless of language.
· CONCACAF – The first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) final between Tigres and América on UniMás was the most-viewed CCL Champions League match ever on any network, regardless of language, with 804,000 Adults 18-49 and 1.23 million Total Viewers 2+.
· COPA MX – Univision Deportes’ broadcast of the Copa MX final on November 2, 2016, between Queretaro and Guadalajara averaged 603,000 Adults18-49 and 958,000 Total Viewers 2+, the most-viewed Copa MX final ever.
· Expediente – Expediente Univision Deportes (“The Univision Sports Files”) had its best year ever on UDN, averaging 158,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 95,000 Adults 18-49, improving +34 percent and +41 percent, respectively, over 2015.
· “Premios Univision Deportes” (Univision Sports Awards) – In its third year, the December 18, 2016, telecast of the sports awards show on Univision Network and UDN reached 4.7 million Total Viewers 2+ who tuned in to all or part of the broadcast, and grew its audience by +14 percent among Adults 18-49 year-over-year. It averaged 1.5 million Total Viewers 2+ and 652,000 Adults 18-49, outperforming 2016’s ESPYs among Hispanics by +109 percent.
· Sábado Futbolero – Univision Deportes transformed Saturday nights for fútbol in 2016 with the launch of “Sábado Futbolero,” which saw increased time period ratings on Univision by +25 percent among Adults 18-49.