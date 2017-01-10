Ill Ibrahimovic misses League Cup clash

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out of Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg at home to Hull City due to illness, his club announced.
Ibrahimovic, United’s top scorer with 18 goals, has been a virtual ever-present since signing from Paris Saint-Germain, although he was rested for Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading.
Manager Jose Mourinho made seven changes to his starting XI, with David de Gea, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the players who came in.
Captain Wayne Rooney, chasing a record-breaking 250th United goal, was one of the four players who kept their places.
New Hull manager Marco Silva made two changes from his side’s FA Cup win over Swansea City, with Harry Maguire and 17-year-old defender Josh Tymon coming in.
The winners of the tie, which concludes on January 26, will face either Liverpool or Southampton in the final on February 26.