Where to find Aston Villa vs. Leeds United on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Aston Villa vs. Leeds United, you’ve come to the right place.
Leeds United again finds itself with the prospect of moving from fifth to third in the Championship table if The Whites can get a victory in a big TV match. On the other hand, Aston Villa sit in 10th place in the league with the home field advantage of playing in front of a packed Villa Park. Expect the atmosphere to be at a fever pitch for this one between two of England’s most historic teams.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
What: Championship
When: Broadcast begins at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Thursday, December 29, 2016
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Aston Villa vs. Leeds United and tons of other Championship games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
