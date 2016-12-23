EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 18

NBC Sports Group presents a Premier League packed holiday season in the next two weeks, highlighted by 30 Premier League matches in 10 days, and 20 consecutive hours of Premier League programming on Boxing Day, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Coverage also features matches between four of the top five Premier League clubs as second-place Liverpool host third-place Manchester City on Saturday, December 31, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and fifth-place Tottenham host first-place Chelsea on Wednesday, January 4, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
In addition, NBC Sports Group will debut the It’s Called Football program; present two new Premier League Downloads; plus marathons of Behind the Badge: Watford F.C.
This week’s live Premier League match coverage begins this Monday, Dec. 26, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Watford v. Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET. Monday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN hosts coverage of Manchester United v. Sunderland, with coverage of first-place Chelsea v. Bournemouth on CNBC. Chelsea head into the holidays riding 11 straight league wins, conceding only two goals in the process.
All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Monday 10 a.m. ET window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. In addition, on Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Premier League’s Goal Rush product will be featured on Premier League Extra Time as well as via the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Coverage continues Monday at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Hull City v. third-place Manchester City. Manchester City most recently defeated Arsenal 2-1 to claim the third-place position heading into the holidays. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon.
Premier League match coverage continues Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by second-place Liverpool v. Stoke City at 12:15 p.m. ET, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Southampton v. fifth-place Tottenham at 2:45 p.m. ET. Liverpool defeated rivals Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside Derby yesterday, while Tottenham defeated Burnley 2-1 on Sunday.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by a combination of former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Premier League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
Monday, December 26
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Peter Drury and Clive Allen
Manchester United vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Gary Weaver and Danny Higginbotham
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Tony Jones and Tony Gale
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jim Proudfoot and David Prutton
Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Neil McCann
Leicester vs. Everton, 10am, NBC Sports App — Ian Crocker and Andy Hinchcliffe
Swansea vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App — Phil Blacker and Terry Gibson
Hull vs. Manchester City, 12:15pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Tuesday, December 27
Liverpool vs. Stoke, 12:15pm, NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Wednesday, December 28
Southampton vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue — Jon Champion and David Prutton