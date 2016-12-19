fuboTV to honor existing pricing for current subscribers to soccer TV streaming service

If you’ve been contemplating signing up for fuboTV‘s soccer streaming service, the time to act is now. Reason being is that when fuboTV launches their two new streaming packages (fuboTV Deportes, $14.99/month and fuboTV English Basic, $34.99/month) in the coming days, the base package of $9.99 per month will no longer be available.
Having the $9.99/month rate grandfathered in is great news for current fuboTV subscribers. But it’s also an incentive for soccer fans who are not currently subscribers to sign up for fuboTV now at the $9.99/month rate before it disappears completely.
With the $9.99/month subscription to fuboTV, you’ll have access to beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, Univision, UniMas, El Rey Network, fuboTV Network, Revolt, The Football Report and One World Sports. You can then watch tons of soccer games from those networks on your computer, tablet, smartphone or via Roku, Apple TV and other devices.
After the fuboTV Deportes and fuboTV English Basic services launch in late January or early February, the $9.99/month price offering will no longer be offered to new subscribers. Hence the benefit to current subscribers to the $9.99/month service, who will be able to continue keeping those channels at the same price if they want to.
Or subscribers, if they want to, will be able to upgrade to fuboTV Deportes ($14.99/month), which will offer beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, Univision Deportes Network, FOX Deportes, TyC Sports, Univision, UniMas and Galavision.
Meanwhile, fuboTV English Basic (at an introductory offer of $34.99/month) will feature NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, NBC Universo, Telemundo, CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Galavision, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, TyC Sports, One World Sports, GolTV, GolTV en Español and YES.
At the end of the day, it all depends what service is the best fit for you. But with fuboTV being a soccer-centric streaming service, it offers the most competitive pricing and most comprehensive selection of soccer-related channels than any other streaming service in the United States.
Sign up for a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV. And if you like the service, you can upgrade to the $9.99/month package before that offering is no longer available.
I just saw fubo updated appearance on appletv app. Any news on when they plan on rolling out their new package of channel content?