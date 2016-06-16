Viewership numbers for every Copa America Centenario Group Stage game

The group stage of the Copa America Centenario tournament is complete, and both Univision Deportes and FOX Sports have reported impressive numbers for their telecasts. For FS1 and FS2, they’ve both broken their records for the most-watched men’s soccer games on those networks.
The 2016 Copa America Centenario has produced three of the top four men’s soccer ratings in FS1 history, as viewership for the three US group stage matches grew throughout the tournament. USA’s third match, in which the Americans clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, averaged 2.061 million viewers, setting the record for the most-watched men’s soccer match in FS1 history.
Through all 24 matches of the group stage, Copa America Centenario on Univision Deportes averaged 2.6 million total viewers per match, besting the 2014 World Cup group stage performance by +3% among Adults 18-49. Univision Deportes has reached 39.4 million Total Viewers 2+ through the Copa America Centenario group stage.
Throughout the tournament group stage, the Mexican national team matches averaged 4.9 million total viewers on Univision. The Mexican national team matches out-delivered the NHL Stanley Cup Final telecasts on all NBC networks and the Tony Awards on CBS among Adults 18-49.
So far this tournament, FOX Sports is averaging 759,571 viewers per game compared to 2,600,000 viewers on Univision.
Note that there are a few games listed below that have incomplete viewing data. If you have access to those numbers, please let us know in the comments section below so we can update the data.
Here are the viewing figures for every Copa America group stage game on US television:
|Teams
|Channel
|Viewing avg.
|Channel
|Viewing avg.
|Total
|Game 1
|USA vs. Colombia
|FS1
|1,536,000
|Univision, Univision Deportes & UniMas
|3,900,000
|5,436,000
|Game 2
|Costa Rica vs. Paraguay
|FOX
|Not disclosed*
|Univision Deportes*
|516,000
|516000
|Game 3
|Haiti vs. Peru
|FS2
|138,000
|Univision Deportes*
|613,000
|751,000
|Game 4
|Brazil vs. Ecuador
|FS1
|598,000
|Univision Deportes*
|883,000
|1,481,000
|Game 5
|Jamaica vs. Venezuela
|FOX
|Not disclosed*
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|1,900,000
|1900000
|Game 6
|Mexico vs. Uruguay
|FS1
|619,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|5,100,000
|5,719,000
|Game 7
|Panama vs. Bolivia
|FS1
|365,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|1,200,000
|1,565,000
|Game 8
|Argentina vs. Chile
|FS1
|862,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,900,000
|3,762,000
|Game 9
|USA vs. Costa Rica
|FS1
|1,600,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,500,000
|4,100,000
|Game 10
|Colombia vs. Paraguay
|FS1
|739,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,800,000
|3,539,000
|Game 11
|Brazil vs. Haiti
|FS1
|624,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|1,900,000
|2,524,000
|Game 12
|Ecuador vs. Peru
|FS2
|148,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,400,000
|2,548,000
|Game 13
|Uruguay vs. Venezuela
|FS1
|589,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,100,000
|2,689,000
|Game 14
|Mexico vs. Jamaica
|FS1
|779,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|5,400,000
|6,179,000
|Game 15
|Chile vs. Bolivia
|FOX
|Not disclosed*
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|1,400,000
|1,400,000
|Game 16
|Argentina vs. Panama
|FOX
|1,150,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,200,000
|2,200,000
|Game 17
|USA vs. Paraguay
|FS1
|2,061,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|2,400,000
|4,461,000
|Game 18
|Colombia vs. Costa Rica
|FS2
|407,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|3,100,000
|3,507,000
|Game 19
|Ecuador vs. Haiti
|FS2
|267,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|2,200,000
|2,467,000
|Game 20
|Brazil vs. Peru
|FS1
|879,000
|Univision & Univision Deportes
|3,500,000
|4,379,000
|Game 21
|Mexico vs. Venezuela
|FS1
|763,000
|Univision Deportes*
|1,249,000
|2,012,000
|Game 22
|Uruguay vs. Jamaica
|FS1
|392,000
|Univision Deportes*
|568,000
|960,000
|Game 23
|Chile vs. Panama
|FS1
|665,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|1,900,000
|2,565,000
|Game 24
|Argentina vs. Bolivia
|FS1
|770,000
|UniMas & Univision Deportes
|2,800,000
|3,570,000
|759,571
|2,309,542
|70,230,000
* = Incomplete.
I’m wondering if the ratings for the games on FOX that have yet to be released are really bad and that’s why they’re not releasing them. Reason I say that is because A) it’s Fox Sports and B) they released the # for Argentina on Friday night. Why not the other three?
It’s a combination of things. First, the ratings are probably “not much to write home about” otherwise FOX would have mentioned them in a press release. Second, the over-the-air TV ratings are harder to find (Sports TV Ratings publishes cable-only numbers). Third, FOX Sports’ publicity department isn’t as responsive or helpful as the PR departments at ESPN, NBC and beIN SPORTS who are more cooperative to reporters.
Precisely what I was looking for, thanks for posting.