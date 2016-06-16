Home
Viewership numbers for every Copa America Centenario Group Stage game

June 16, 2016 Copa America, Copa Centenario, FOX Sports, TV Ratings, Univision 3 Comments
Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports Images

The group stage of the Copa America Centenario tournament is complete, and both Univision Deportes and FOX Sports have reported impressive numbers for their telecasts. For FS1 and FS2, they’ve both broken their records for the most-watched men’s soccer games on those networks.

The 2016 Copa America Centenario has produced three of the top four men’s soccer ratings in FS1 history, as viewership for the three US group stage matches grew throughout the tournament. USA’s third match, in which the Americans clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, averaged 2.061 million viewers, setting the record for the most-watched men’s soccer match in FS1 history.

Through all 24 matches of the group stage, Copa America Centenario on Univision Deportes averaged 2.6 million total viewers per match, besting the 2014 World Cup group stage performance by +3% among Adults 18-49. Univision Deportes has reached 39.4 million Total Viewers 2+ through the Copa America Centenario group stage.

Throughout the tournament group stage, the Mexican national team matches averaged 4.9 million total viewers on Univision. The Mexican national team matches out-delivered the NHL Stanley Cup Final telecasts on all NBC networks and the Tony Awards on CBS among Adults 18-49.

So far this tournament, FOX Sports is averaging 759,571 viewers per game compared to 2,600,000 viewers on Univision.

Note that there are a few games listed below that have incomplete viewing data. If you have access to those numbers, please let us know in the comments section below so we can update the data.

Here are the viewing figures for every Copa America group stage game on US television:

Teams Channel Viewing avg.   Channel Viewing avg. Total
Game 1 USA vs. Colombia FS1 1,536,000   Univision, Univision Deportes & UniMas 3,900,000 5,436,000
Game 2 Costa Rica vs. Paraguay FOX Not disclosed*   Univision Deportes* 516,000 516000
Game 3 Haiti vs. Peru FS2 138,000   Univision Deportes* 613,000 751,000
Game 4 Brazil vs. Ecuador FS1 598,000   Univision Deportes* 883,000 1,481,000
Game 5 Jamaica vs. Venezuela FOX Not disclosed*   Univision & Univision Deportes 1,900,000 1900000
Game 6 Mexico vs. Uruguay FS1 619,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 5,100,000 5,719,000
Game 7 Panama vs. Bolivia FS1 365,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 1,200,000 1,565,000
Game 8 Argentina vs. Chile FS1 862,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,900,000 3,762,000
Game 9 USA vs. Costa Rica FS1 1,600,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,500,000 4,100,000
Game 10 Colombia vs. Paraguay FS1 739,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,800,000 3,539,000
Game 11 Brazil vs. Haiti FS1 624,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 1,900,000 2,524,000
Game 12 Ecuador vs. Peru FS2 148,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,400,000 2,548,000
Game 13 Uruguay vs. Venezuela FS1 589,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,100,000 2,689,000
Game 14 Mexico vs. Jamaica FS1 779,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 5,400,000 6,179,000
Game 15 Chile vs. Bolivia FOX Not disclosed*   UniMas & Univision Deportes 1,400,000 1,400,000
Game 16 Argentina vs. Panama FOX 1,150,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,200,000 2,200,000
Game 17 USA vs. Paraguay FS1 2,061,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 2,400,000 4,461,000
Game 18 Colombia vs. Costa Rica FS2 407,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 3,100,000 3,507,000
Game 19 Ecuador vs. Haiti FS2 267,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 2,200,000 2,467,000
Game 20 Brazil vs. Peru FS1 879,000   Univision & Univision Deportes 3,500,000 4,379,000
Game 21 Mexico vs. Venezuela FS1 763,000   Univision Deportes* 1,249,000 2,012,000
Game 22 Uruguay vs. Jamaica FS1 392,000   Univision Deportes* 568,000 960,000
Game 23 Chile vs. Panama FS1 665,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 1,900,000 2,565,000
Game 24 Argentina vs. Bolivia FS1 770,000   UniMas & Univision Deportes 2,800,000 3,570,000
      759,571     2,309,542 70,230,000

* = Incomplete.

HT Sports TV Ratings

3 Comments

  1. Lawrence Dockery June 16, 2016

    I’m wondering if the ratings for the games on FOX that have yet to be released are really bad and that’s why they’re not releasing them. Reason I say that is because A) it’s Fox Sports and B) they released the # for Argentina on Friday night. Why not the other three?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris June 16, 2016

      It’s a combination of things. First, the ratings are probably “not much to write home about” otherwise FOX would have mentioned them in a press release. Second, the over-the-air TV ratings are harder to find (Sports TV Ratings publishes cable-only numbers). Third, FOX Sports’ publicity department isn’t as responsive or helpful as the PR departments at ESPN, NBC and beIN SPORTS who are more cooperative to reporters.

      Reply
  2. To.ht January 30, 2017

    Precisely what I was looking for, thanks for posting.

    Reply

