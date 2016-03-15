Soccer streaming site NGSN temporarily suspends service

Soccer streaming service NGSN has temporarily suspended service, and plans to become available again this summer.
NGSN (Next Generation Sports Network) temporarily shut down its service on Friday. According to NGSN, “In order to be ready for a fresh rebound in [the] summer, we have temporarily suspended our services.”
NGSN launched their streaming service in the United States in 2015 featuring streaming rights to several popular leagues including the Eredivisie, Argentina Primera Division and South American soccer leagues.
For fans of the Dutch Eredivisie soccer league, select games are still available via Spanish-language network Univision Deportes.
The complete list of rights that NGSN has includes Coppa Italia, home games for select Liga MX teams (Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Pumas), Eredivisie, Indian Super League, Argentina Primera Division, J-League, K-League, Portugal, Portuguese Cup, Swedish Allsvenskan Football League, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Russian Premier League, Russian Super Cup and the Venezuela league.
In an interview with NGSN CEO and President Harm Van Streun in 2015, the executive said “NGSN is a group of entrepreneurs, part Dutch part American. We went through the process of developing club apps in Holland for 2.5 years. We learned that was a great market, but we needed a bigger market to address [i.e. the USA].”
So sad about this, I have no where else to watch J League and K League. Can’t change providers for one world sports 🙁 J League and the rest of Asia are literally just getting underway.
Patrick, you can watch Asian soccer with a free trial to One World Sports via Sling International. More info can be found here: http://worldsoccertalk.com/soccer-streaming-sites-free-trials/
And, ATT U-verse started blocking Univision (here in the Atlanta at least) – so we’re not getting any of the Eredivisie anymore 🙁
You can watch Univision Deportes with a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV at http://bit.ly/1QA485F
Univision only shows one Eredivise match per weekend. I have FuboTV and they’re showing Ajax v PSV on the 20th.
J-League matches can be viewed on EverSport, though match commentary is in Japanese. A representative told me that they will be fully set to stream J-League matches in April.
Here’s a link to their site: http://eversport.tv/
Sure hope NGSN get their act together. And that they get rid of their ridiculous intro theme on Android!
Hopefully it’s true that Eversport start broadcasting J-League in April, cause right now since their announce the service only have matches from matchday 2 on demand… so 2 weeks ago. :/
Really bummed to hear this. I had just signed up for a free 30-day trial. I hope they don’t do anything shady with my CC info.
Nothing shady, I can assure you. I’ve interviewed their CEO, and they’re legit.
Anyone know of a way to watch eredivisie games, specifically Ajax?
Some of the games are on Univision Deportes in Spanish. But only a select few.
Any idea how to watch Boca Juniors games?
You should be able to watch them for free via https://www.youtube.com/user/webfutbolparatodos
No, futbpl para todos has every match except the boca and river matches.
Just got use to watch the portuguese league.. any other way to watch the portuguese league.
A lot of the games are available on Sport TV Americas, which is available as an add-on package from fuboTV. More info here: http://worldsoccertalk.com/soccer-streaming-sites-free-trials/
I have been enjoying the Eredivisie matches off and on all season. It is difficult being an Ajax fan in the USA with no place to watch the matches. This was a good service with few problems, at least for me. I will wait and see what happens…
I paid for a full year and now i have no service. please advise.
I would recommend that you contact them via support@ngsn.com to request a refund of the money they owe you.
Do you know where I can watch Argentina Soccer Primera Division?
Yes, see our page for ‘What channel is Argentina Primera Division on?’ at http://worldsoccertalk.com/argentina-primera-division-on-tv/
You can watch Argentine soccer on TyC Sports from the FuboTV subscription Spanish language add-on.
Any idea when Ngsn is back? Thanks!
It’s supposed to be this summer. My guess would be early August.. if they come back at all.
Hi John, we haven’t heard a word unfortunately. We’ll reach out to them to see if they respond.
Why do you say, “if they come back at all.”?
Update?
Any news?
Any word on NGSN?
The latest I’ve heard is that they’ll be relaunching in late August.
Good info, the best part of this site is the coverage updates.
Thanks for the update!
Do you know where I can watch Russian Premier league
It used to be on beIN SPORTS, then NGSN. Unfortunately this season, no one is televising or streaming the games in the USA. Hopefully a company will pick it up soon.
This would have been a cool app to have as I would love to see more of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and AIK in the Swedish league
I really hope that NGSN really comes back. I really enjoyed watching the portuguese league. Are there any other apps that carry the portuguese league?
Yes, fuboTV now has exclusive rights to all of the Primeira Liga games this season. See http://worldsoccertalk.com/2016/08/12/fubotv-acquires-us-streaming-rights-portugals-primeira-liga/
Thanks for the info. $19.99 p/month is kind expensive for me. I rather pay the $8.99 for ngsn, if they come back. Again thanks for the info.
If they come back, they won’t have the Primeira Liga though.
Just got an email from their support saying they will re-launch on September 15th. I asked what leagues they will carry and are waiting on a response. Hooray!
I just hope the portuguese league is on it.
fuboTV has the exclusive streaming rights to the Primeira Liga in the United States. See the schedule at http://worldsoccertalk.com/primeira-liga-tv-schedule/
NGSN will not be showing the league in the USA.
Today is September 15th 2016…I wonder how soon they will re-launch…http://ngsn.com/
Now it’s looking more like October instead of September for a relaunch.
Thank you for the updates! I definitely look forward to purchasing their service once it becomes available. It’s too bad they went down during my 1 month trial period back in February or something like that.
Can’t believe how hard it is to watch Eredivisie League games in the US… Hope NGSN does come back soon…
Hi Brian, I’m not sure it’s coming back. It was supposed to relaunch in August, then that was moved to September. Now they’re saying October…
They have already moved out of the Netherlands completely. It will be launched this month (the beginning). Mark my words.
Still waiting anxiously ……
Now they’re saying November. Your best bet is to see which Ajax games are coming up on our Eredivisie TV schedule at http://worldsoccertalk.com/eredivisie-tv-schedule/
Anybody hear an update?
Nothing unfortunately. It’s been completely silent. And sadly, the Eredivisie haven’t responded to our request for a status update.
Is another network going to pick this up?