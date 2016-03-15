Home
Soccer streaming site NGSN temporarily suspends service

March 15, 2016

Soccer streaming service NGSN has temporarily suspended service, and plans to become available again this summer.

NGSN (Next Generation Sports Network) temporarily shut down its service on Friday. According to NGSN, “In order to be ready for a fresh rebound in [the] summer, we have temporarily suspended our services.”

NGSN launched their streaming service in the United States in 2015 featuring streaming rights to several popular leagues including the Eredivisie, Argentina Primera Division and South American soccer leagues.

For fans of the Dutch Eredivisie soccer league, select games are still available via Spanish-language network Univision Deportes.

The complete list of rights that NGSN has includes Coppa Italia, home games for select Liga MX teams (Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Pumas), Eredivisie, Indian Super League, Argentina Primera Division, J-League, K-League, Portugal, Portuguese Cup, Swedish Allsvenskan Football League, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Russian Premier League, Russian Super Cup and the Venezuela league.

In an interview with NGSN CEO and President Harm Van Streun in 2015, the executive said “NGSN is a group of entrepreneurs, part Dutch part American. We went through the process of developing club apps in Holland for 2.5 years. We learned that was a great market, but we needed a bigger market to address [i.e. the USA].”

52 Comments

  1. Patrick March 15, 2016

    So sad about this, I have no where else to watch J League and K League. Can’t change providers for one world sports 🙁 J League and the rest of Asia are literally just getting underway.

    Reply
  2. Jayoh March 16, 2016

    And, ATT U-verse started blocking Univision (here in the Atlanta at least) – so we’re not getting any of the Eredivisie anymore 🙁

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris March 16, 2016

      You can watch Univision Deportes with a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV at http://bit.ly/1QA485F

      Reply
  3. Urawa Red March 17, 2016

    Univision only shows one Eredivise match per weekend. I have FuboTV and they’re showing Ajax v PSV on the 20th.

    J-League matches can be viewed on EverSport, though match commentary is in Japanese. A representative told me that they will be fully set to stream J-League matches in April.
    Here’s a link to their site: http://eversport.tv/

    Sure hope NGSN get their act together. And that they get rid of their ridiculous intro theme on Android!

    Reply
    • Elokobi3 March 22, 2016

      Hopefully it’s true that Eversport start broadcasting J-League in April, cause right now since their announce the service only have matches from matchday 2 on demand… so 2 weeks ago. :/

      Reply
  4. Colin March 26, 2016

    Really bummed to hear this. I had just signed up for a free 30-day trial. I hope they don’t do anything shady with my CC info.

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris March 26, 2016

      Nothing shady, I can assure you. I’ve interviewed their CEO, and they’re legit.

      Reply
  5. Cam April 3, 2016

    Anyone know of a way to watch eredivisie games, specifically Ajax?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris April 3, 2016

      Some of the games are on Univision Deportes in Spanish. But only a select few.

      Reply
  6. Joe April 7, 2016

    Any idea how to watch Boca Juniors games?

    Reply
  7. michael April 9, 2016

    Just got use to watch the portuguese league.. any other way to watch the portuguese league.

    Reply
  8. Carla April 24, 2016

    I have been enjoying the Eredivisie matches off and on all season. It is difficult being an Ajax fan in the USA with no place to watch the matches. This was a good service with few problems, at least for me. I will wait and see what happens…

    Reply
  9. John A. Vieira April 24, 2016

    I paid for a full year and now i have no service. please advise.

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris April 24, 2016

      I would recommend that you contact them via support@ngsn.com to request a refund of the money they owe you.

      Reply
  10. George Garcia May 4, 2016

    Do you know where I can watch Argentina Soccer Primera Division?

    Reply
  11. John Wod June 3, 2016

    Any idea when Ngsn is back? Thanks!

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris June 3, 2016

      It’s supposed to be this summer. My guess would be early August.. if they come back at all.

      Reply
    • Christopher Harris July 18, 2016

      Hi John, we haven’t heard a word unfortunately. We’ll reach out to them to see if they respond.

      Reply
  12. Cam June 5, 2016

    Why do you say, “if they come back at all.”?

    Reply
  13. Joe June 5, 2016

    Update?

    Reply
  14. Daniel July 16, 2016

    Any news?

    Reply
  15. Mike July 20, 2016

    Any word on NGSN?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris July 20, 2016

      The latest I’ve heard is that they’ll be relaunching in late August.

      Reply
      • rev921 July 20, 2016

        Good info, the best part of this site is the coverage updates.

        Reply
      • Daniel August 4, 2016

        Thanks for the update!

        Reply
  16. Michael August 12, 2016

    Do you know where I can watch Russian Premier league

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 12, 2016

      It used to be on beIN SPORTS, then NGSN. Unfortunately this season, no one is televising or streaming the games in the USA. Hopefully a company will pick it up soon.

      Reply
  17. Sean Watts August 13, 2016

    This would have been a cool app to have as I would love to see more of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and AIK in the Swedish league

    Reply
  18. michael m August 14, 2016

    I really hope that NGSN really comes back. I really enjoyed watching the portuguese league. Are there any other apps that carry the portuguese league?

    Reply
  19. Cam Reber August 18, 2016

    Just got an email from their support saying they will re-launch on September 15th. I asked what leagues they will carry and are waiting on a response. Hooray!

    Reply
    • michael m August 18, 2016

      I just hope the portuguese league is on it.

      Reply
  20. Alex September 15, 2016

    Today is September 15th 2016…I wonder how soon they will re-launch…http://ngsn.com/

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris September 15, 2016

      Now it’s looking more like October instead of September for a relaunch.

      Reply
      • Alex September 16, 2016

        Thank you for the updates! I definitely look forward to purchasing their service once it becomes available. It’s too bad they went down during my 1 month trial period back in February or something like that.

        Reply
  21. Brian September 18, 2016

    Can’t believe how hard it is to watch Eredivisie League games in the US… Hope NGSN does come back soon…

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris September 18, 2016

      Hi Brian, I’m not sure it’s coming back. It was supposed to relaunch in August, then that was moved to September. Now they’re saying October…

      Reply
      • Tha Undaground Mane October 1, 2016

        They have already moved out of the Netherlands completely. It will be launched this month (the beginning). Mark my words.

        Reply
  22. Denver Ajax supporter December 15, 2016

    Anybody hear an update?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris December 15, 2016

      Nothing unfortunately. It’s been completely silent. And sadly, the Eredivisie haven’t responded to our request for a status update.

      Reply
  23. Jon January 18, 2017

    Is another network going to pick this up?

    Reply

