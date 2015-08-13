beIN SPORTS renews La Liga TV rights in US

The 2015/16 season of La Liga will be televised live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español in the United States, a source has confirmed to World Soccer Talk.
The new season kicks off on Friday, August 21 when Malaga plays Sevilla at 2:30pm ET on beIN SPORTS Español. Barcelona and Real Madrid, among other teams, will be in action during the opening weekend. beIN SPORTS announcers Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson are scheduled to call the Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona match that weekend.
SEE MORE: View the 2015/16 La Liga TV schedule.
Details of beIN SPORTS’ deal to renew the US audiovisual rights to La Liga were not disclosed. In 2012, beIN SPORTS acquired the rights in a 3-year deal. At the time, a industry consulting firm predicted that La Luga ratings were going to be so low that they would be almost unmeasurable. However, the 2015 el Clasico was viewed by more than 2 million soccer fans in the United States.
beIN SPORTS is currently in more than 17 million homes in the United States.
For soccer fans who are cord cutters or unable to get beIN SPORTS on their cable/satellite system, fuboTV provides access to both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español for $6.99 per month, which includes access to games from Serie A, La Liga, Ligue Un, the English Championship and more.
In addition to covering La Liga this season, World Soccer Talk revealed yesterday that beIN SPORTS has renewed the rights to Serie A for 2015-16 through 2017-2018.
It appears that I may now comfortably plant my self on my couch until I grow roots.
This is indeed good news! I find that I am rather fond of their coverage, with numerous 30min-60min background shows in addition to the matches themselves. Happy to hear they have La Liga coverage again, as well as Serie A.
Much appreciated beIN. Keep it up!
Excellent news for those of us that love to watch La Liga games. I could do without the sorry commentary of Phil Schoen though. Still good that it’s available.
Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Atletico, Bilbao and Villareal are all well known enough to soccer fans to make La Liga a viable league for US viewership in the long run. In NYC sports bars, I often see bein on the TV during the afternoon, especially between March and May when there is no college football or basketball on. The biggest soccer stars in the world at any given time will generally always be in La Liga. The league could do well if promoted properly. Bein does a good job televising the games, but their reach and promotional power are somewhat limited. In the long run, it may make sense to have Bein partner with a bigger network that allows for certain Barca/Madrid games to be televised on the partner. The partner would be incentived to promote the league on their other programming while bein would be able to provide a volume of coverage.
Unless La Liga forces beIN to put some matches on free-to-air broadcast (via a time buy on ION, for example), beIN won’t give up any La Liga match to anyone else.
beIN had to do a contingency time-buy deal before it could submit its EPL US TV rights bid document to Richard Scudamore. I am assuming that ION was the only one who was willing to sell beIN TV time on the condition that beIN could keep its branding on the time-buy broadcasts.
How many years is this deaI???? I hope more than 3 years.
If it’s the same as the other non-European deals, it will be for a 5-year period.
Would be nice if beIN added another channel for games
I hope beIN sports connect would come out with a roku platform so I could watch more matches live and on-demand.
It is often frustrating that matches later in the season with Champions League implications couldn’t be televised live or at least a limited delay.
Isn’t this conclusive proof Barcelona and Real Madrid are not as big as their marketing teams like to claim. La Liga is on a minor channel because major US networks look at the numbers and it isn’t viable for them to take the rights.
Real and Barca claim they are the biggest clubs in the world, but they get less than a quarter of the global audience of big EPL teams globally. This is why they can’t command the money from TV stations the EPL can.
Given the people who own Bein Sports also sponsor Barcelona it was inevitable they would win the rights. Clearly Bein paid more than the rights are worth because the big networks are not going to spend on La Liga, so La Liga has to go for the highest bid even if it means less exposure in the USA.
La Liga and MEDIAPRO reps were in Miami in March during Sportel Americas.
Presumably, those reps met with programming execs from beIN Sports (USA), Univision Deportes, and Deportes Telemundo (which was renamed NBC Deportes in May.)
(ESPN Deportes was not interested in U.S rights to La Liga, period, due to cost. ESPN Deportes GM Lino Garcia said so to the Gaffer during Sportel Americas. Don’t know for sure about FOX, but one would assume that cost was also an issue.)
At least 65% of the U.S. TV audience that consume La Liga do so IN SPANISH, based on all available Nielsen data. The English-speaking viewers only show up in significant numbers to watch El Clasico.
Ultimately, Univision and Telemundo/NBC didn’t offer enough for La Liga to consider switching from beIN. (Univision found a cheaper way to get La Liga content by buying rights to Barca TV.)
You are so right. That trend is repeated globally. When Real Madrid and Barcelona are not playing each other they only get 40 Million global viewership. Only when they play each other they get 450 Million viewership.
The EPL averages 300 million and when big teams play each other it gets 650 million and with more big games in the EPL, it is a ratings winner. Last season 5 EPL games got higher global figures than El Clasico.
No wonder TV networks around the world will pay 10 times the amount for the EPL, because it delivers viewers globally.
That’s ‘cos EPL has been marketed globally for more than 2 decades. La Liga started doing it late and became available in Asian countries in last few years. Only Man Utd can match the sponsorship revenue RM/Barca gets and CL ratings shows it’s more about the brand than few individual teams. EPL teams are very weak in CL yet competition money is increasing after each bid and final ratings keep going up.
EPL is on one of the biggest networks yet it preformed poorly on its ratings. EPL is definitely more popular but it’s all about the hype. La Liga is easily much better. It’s just poorly promoted and does not have the English language advantage.
Mr. St. Louis said last night on the express extra that the league will be on there for the next 5 seasons.
Many of the trade e-pubs reported 5-year deal as well.
By the time the deal ends in 2021, The Sheik should be able to find buyers for all the beIN networks around the world…
That’s great for me as I have BeIN on DirecTV and I love their coverage.
Bein’s challenge, the obvious one, is being available in more homes, on more platforms, so that more people can access the channel.
next year beIN’s Contract expires, Please ESPN you are soooooooooooooo much better so BID FOR IT