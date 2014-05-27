Adidas Release Emergency Spain Third Shirt For World Cup 2014: Leaked [PHOTO]

Spain will be taking a third kit to them this summer in the World Cup as a last-minute change requested by FIFA because both of Spain’s home and away shirts for Brazil are considered dark colors.
FIFA’s regulations for World Cup 2014 mandate that teams need to have two very distinguishable shirts — where one is a lighter color and the other is a darker one.
With Spain scheduled to play the Netherlands on Friday, June 13th at 3pm ET on ESPN. Due to Holland having an orange home shirt and blue away shirt, it’s quite possible that Spain will be forced to play in their white third kit to avoid a clash of dark colors.
Other teams may be impacted by FIFA’s ruling, which could mean some last minute shirt productions before the World Cup kicks off.
Spain’s home and away shirts for World Cup 2014 are pictured below:
HOME
Spain’s red & gold color combination symbolizes passion and success on the field of play, and the fans’ desire for continued success. The entire kit of shirt, shorts and socks are totally red, contrasted with the golden adidas three stripes and the other design details. This is the first time in the history of the Spanish national team that they will play head to toe in red kits.
AWAY
Spain’s new away World Cup shirt unites black and electricity, a never used before color combination.
The black and neon gear has been inspired by meaningful features of the cheerful, alive, bustling, social and colorful Spanish culture. A character that motivates relations and joyful moments to share. A strongly social nature that provides gathering together opportunities, such as the National Football Team recent victories. A colorful and unique culture shared by the new away equipment.
The three neon stripes contrasted with a total black, symbolizes the encouragement of the Spanish followers that will take place on the upcoming summer nights.
H/T FootyHeadlines.
