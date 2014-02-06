Take the Soccer Trip Of Your Lifetime to See Chelsea-Arsenal, Real Madrid-Barcelona and Man United-Man City

World Soccer Talk has teamed up with Fandeavor to bring you an exclusive World Soccer Talk European Experience package so you can see several of the best teams in the world all in person during seven unforgettable days.
Your trip to Europe will include the best of world soccer featuring:
Chelsea vs Arsenal at Stamford Bridge
Real Madrid vs Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, and
Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Fandeavor has created these VIP packages to give you a hassle-free and memorable time. This is your opportunity to watch your favorite sport with fellow World Soccer Talk readers and take in 3 of the best matches in Europe!
You’ll get to see so many world-class soccer stars playing in-person — stars such as Messi, Ronaldo, Ozil, Bale, Rooney, Oscar, Aguero, Mata, Wilshere and Van Persie, just to name a few.
And each of the games featured are the biggest league matches of the season for each respective club. Chelsea and Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title. Real Madrid and Barcelona are fighting for the bragging rights of el Clasico as well as La Liga’s title race. And Manchester United have an opportunity to put a dent into Manchester City’s Premier League title aspirations in the Manchester derby, as well as to potentially “save their season” if they can get a win.
On top of all this, you get to experience world-class matches inside three cathedrals of world soccer — Stamford Bridge (originally built in 1905), Santiago Bernabeu (considered by many as the best soccer stadium in the world) and Old Trafford (the most iconic stadium in English football).
You couldn’t have picked a better week to go see the very best in world soccer.
The Details
With the World Soccer Talk European Experience, all of the headaches and hassles are taken care of so you can sit back and enjoy the best in world soccer. Your package includes hospitality tickets to the Chelsea-Arsenal and Manchester United-Manchester City games, sideline seats to Real-Madrid-Barcelona, 6 nights accommodations at four-star hotels, airfare from London to Madrid and the return trip from Madrid to Manchester, stadium tours to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, private transportation from and to the airport, and much more. The only thing you have to take care of is booking your airfare to England.
In the eight years of running World Soccer Talk, the most commonly asked question I get from readers via e-mail has been ‘how do I get tickets to the match?’ I’ve replied to literally hundreds of e-mails only to explain how complicated and difficult it is to get match tickets. All clubs give preference to season ticket holders. If you’re not a season ticket holder, you need to have a paid club membership. Even with a club membership, you’re not guaranteed access to match tickets. You often need to have bought tickets to previous home games just for the opportunity to try to get match tickets. And even then, after jumping through all of those hoops, you’re probably not going to be able to buy a ticket.
Fandeavor takes care of all of the headaches for you — including guaranteeing tickets to the games. The sports travel company was founded by former managers from Zappos, the online shoe and clothing store that prides itself on remarkable customer service. Fandeavor is completely legit, and is funded by Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos.
Tour itinerary
Your VIP journey begins on Thursday, March 20 when you check in to The Millennium Hotel at Chelsea Football Club in London. The modern four-star hotel is at Stamford Bridge, and within walking distance to famous King’s Road. You’ll have time to take in all of the incredible sights and sounds of London on Thursday before going on an exclusive private tour of Stamford Bridge on Friday. This unique opportunity is not a public tour and will provide you with a memorable experience at the stadium that has been the home to Chelsea since 1905.
Saturday, March 21 is matchday, where you’ll be able to take in the intense atmosphere that will building up to the Chelsea-Arsenal match that could go a long way to deciding the Premier League title. You’ll get a guaranteed match ticket to the match as part of a hospitality package. Your seats will be in the West Stand on the upper tier, so you’ll be watching the match while managers Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger will be directly below you.
Later in the afternoon after the match, you’ll accompany fellow World Soccer Talk readers to Heathrow Airport for your direct flight to Madrid in preparation for el Clasico. Your hotel is within walking distance to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, where the 1982 World Cup Final was played. Then when you awake next morning, you’ll soak in the atmosphere of the Real Madrid-Barcelona game in preparation to watch the world’s greatest club soccer rivalry, in person, with sideline seats.
On Monday morning, you’ll head back to the airport for your flight to Manchester. You’ll then be escorted via private transportation to your beautiful four-star hotel in the city center of Manchester. The hotel is in close proximity to the shopping center, gothic town hall, museums and other tourist attractions.
Tuesday is match day when Manchester United plays Manchester City at Old Trafford. The on-site Fandeavor travel representative will help direct you to the MetroLink that takes you from the hotel to stadium. At Old Trafford, you’ll get a guaranteed match ticket to the match as part of a hospitality package. Your seats will be in the East Stand Tier 2 or the Northeast Quadrant. You will also have inclusive wine, beer, and hot/cold food before the match.
The following day, you’ll travel on private transportation back to Manchester Airport for your return flight home.
Special Bonus
On the morning of the Chelsea-Arsenal match, there’ll be a meet and greet in the hotel with World Soccer Talk Podcast host Laurence McKenna. It’s a unique opportunity to speak with him in person, as well as to ask any questions about English football, World Soccer Talk or anything soccer-related.
Laurence has been the voice of the World Soccer Talk Podcast since 2009.
Hurry! Only 20 Spots Available
Since the tickets for the games are going fast and the hotel rooms are getting booked, now is the time to book the World Soccer Talk European Experience. The deadline to register is February 17 — just in time for a perfect Valentines Day present — so hurry before all 20 spots are taken.
Over the past 8 years, I’ve e-mailed hundreds of soccer fans with travel advice on how to try to get tickets and experience the highs of European soccer. In partnership with Fandeavor, we’re now able to offer the ultimate soccer vacation package where Fandeavor can guarantee you match tickets to the biggest games as well as taking care of every important step on your journey.
This is an once-in-a-lifetime experience that you don’t want to miss. Visit the World Soccer Talk European Experience page for all of the details about the offer.
P.S.
I hope you’ll join World Soccer Talk on this vacation package. But if you’re not able to sign up for the above package, Fandeavor is offering three other options: (1) Real Madrid-Barcelona and Manchester United-Manchester City, (2) Chelsea-Arsenal and Manchester United-Manchester City, or (3) Manchester United-Manchester City. For more details about any of these plans, visit the World Soccer Talk European Experience page.
Full disclosure: World Soccer Talk receives a small commission from Fandeavor for readers who sign up for the packages. We’ve vetted Fandeavor, and we firmly believe that this is a unique service that is ideal for soccer fans.
I need to check my frequent flyer miles, but if I don’t have enough mileage available, could I also book the flight through the Fandeavor site?
Unlike Courtney, I don’t have enough money available 🙁
Yes. Just select the custom form and tell them more info about where you’re coming from (which airport). Thanks.
Wow, that’s it? Did someone say anti-climax? Yes, yes they did…
Arsenal fans started a rumor that it was an announcement of a US tour. But for Gunners fans, the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge could — you never know — go a long way to deciding the title. If Arsenal wins that match, it turns the Premier League title race upside down.
I saw that on twitter. Which is why this news, albeit good for the select few that are able to take advantage, is something of a let down.
But kudos for putting a great package together the hardcore US Soccer fan can drool over.
And what’s the cost of this little get together?
There are four different packages to choose from.
$4,995 per person – based on 2 sharing – and that doesn’t include the air fare to get you across the Atlantic… what a bargain deal… lol
$4,995? Just think, the players you are going to watch have earned that in the time it takes them to put their kits on.
Also, the small print said Gus Johnson is your sharing partner.
I’m clearly in the wrong business if people are paying 5k for this trip.
If you can do this cheaper let me know, maybe i’ll book through your agency. What’s a better price?
Looks Like I will be watching from home…. in stunning HD. 🙂
20/20 is better than HD! 😉
maybe, but is it $5,000 better?
For the real life experience of going to see three of the biggest games of the season in one week, and getting to visit Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabeu, most definitely yes. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see those three games on one trip. The soccer schedule isn’t always so kind.
It’s still not worth 5k and that’s before you’ve even added the air fare on! If you think it’s worth 5k + air fare then you’re being blinded by the commission you’re on from each sale.
One way of describing this deal would be “daylight robbery”, but each to their own.
The commission is very small. The cost of the four star hotels in London, Madrid and Manchester, as well as airfare from London-Madrid and Madrid-Manchester, in addition to hospitality tickets offers a VIP experience that is like nothing else.
If 5k is too much, there are other packages listed on the page starting at $1,295.
I’m not clear on the package cost on their website. If I have the miles, are there additional fees or package pricing I need to worry about? Or is having the cost of air travel to london enough?
If you have the miles, then you can book a package on the website and there aren’t any additional fees above and beyond what is listed. The package description lists everything that’s included. The only thing not included is airfare. Thanks Oleg!
So just to clarify… if I wanted a package for 2 adults for all 3 matches and I have the airfare covered, I still have to pay 5k? Right?
5k per person, yes, if two of you are going.
