Top 10 Footballers With Wackiest Hairstyles in World Soccer

Here are the top 10 wackiest hairstyles worn by world soccer players:
1. Fabricio Coloccini – The current Newcastle captain is enjoying a great season at the heart of their defence alongside Steven Taylor. Coloccini struggled when he first arrived, but he’s turned his fortunes around and is now a firm favourite amongst the Toon Army. The Argentine’s defending is now as impressive as his hair.
2. Ivan Campo– Played for four clubs in Spain, including Real Madrid, where he won Champions League medals in 2000 and 2002. Big-haired Campo will also be fondly remembered for his spell at the Reebok Stadium. Able to match Rory Delap for long-throw technique, Campo fitted well into Bolton’s style of play, although he appeared in the referee’s little black book once too often. Equally at home in defence or midfield, the Spaniard made nearly 150 appearances for the Trotters. An icon because of his frizzy hair as much as his contributions on the field.
3. David Luiz – Can’t defend, won’t defend, but still loved by Chelsea fans for his all-action displays. The Brazilian would be far more at home in a midfield role where he could utilise his excellent ball skills to better effect. Has almost identical hair to Coloccini. In fact, they could easily be twins.
4. Abel Xavier – He turned out for Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool, as well as Middlesbrough in the twilight of his career, but will be better remembered for his awful peroxide hair and beard than anything he did on the football pitch.
5. Carlos Valderrama – Takes the prize by some margin for the worst hair of a footballer ever. Valderrama’s frizzy blonde perm made him one of Colombia’s most instantly recognisable stars. He is Colombia’s most capped player, but it’s safe to say he won’t be remembered for that feat, and more for his ‘what were you thinking?’ hair.
6. Taribo West – Known for his weird and wonderfully bad hairstyles, the Nigerian made a handful of appearances for Derby County at the start of the 2000s.
7. Rene Higuita – Another Colombian with ‘interesting hair’, Higuita is known worldwide for his famous scorpion kick in a friendly against England in 1995. He had his own unique take on what a goalkeeper’s job should be, taking free-kicks and penalties for the Colombian national side and managing eight goals. Erratic and error-prone, eccentric and daring, Higuita will long be remembered by football fans all over the world.
8. Christian Karembeu – The Frenchman enjoyed an illustrious career in which he won two Champions League medals with Real Madrid in 1998 and 2000, and the World Cup and Euro Championships in the same years. He’s best known to English fans for his one year spell at Middlesbrough and his unforgettable hair.
9. Roberto Baggio – Often cited as one of the players of his generation, the ponytailed Italian won the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1993, and scored over 200 league goals in a career spanning twenty-two years. His most successful spell came at Juventus, but he also enjoyed the adulation of fans at Bologna, Brescia and Fiorentina. Baggio is also the only Italian to have scored in three different World Cups. Baggio’s famous hairstyle earned him the nickname of Il Divin Codino, or ‘The Divine Ponytail’.
10. Marouane Fellaini – Joins David Luiz and Fabricio Coloccini as the third member of the ‘hair bear bunch’ currently plying their trade in the English Premier League. A Belgian of Moroccan descent, Fellaini has become a regular in Everton’s starting eleven and has endeared himself to the faithful with strong performances and the occasional goal. He’s even been used as an emergency striker during Everton’s forward crisis in 2008-09, but it’s his afro style hairdo, as much as anything, that has made him a cult hero at Goodison Park.
No Brek Shea? A lot of these guys are just rocking fros, Shea rocks a bizarre sort of fauxhawk/mullet/rooster haircut.
Maybe it’s because Shea’s new hairstyle is much better than the white mans cornrows he was sporting last year.
Carlos Valderrama should be #1…and that picture doesn’t do his “doo” much justice. There were times in which his poof was 4 feet in diameter!
“He’s even been used as an emergency striker during Everton’s forward crisis in 2008-09”
That also applies to this year, has started a game or two up front and has been moved up there mid-game a time or two as well.
No Neymar? Really? What about some of the designs of Ronaldo of Brazil?
West is the only one here that qualifies…the rest are just fros or curly or a dye job…
I laugh every time I see Gervinho’s “Flying V”…
After reading Kristan’s article, I would also like to pay homage to Shakespeare and say “That which we call a skullet by any other name …would still be a skullet”
no peirre-emerick aubameyang #
Fail. How about Beckham? Most of these have naturally curly hair. What’s wrong with that? Racist much?