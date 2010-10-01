What Is That Song Played During Premier League Goal Highlights?
What Is That Song Played During Premier League Goal Highlights?
For the 2010-11 Premier League season, TWI – the company who provides the feed and audio from the commentators for the matches – has been playing a new catchy jingle during goal highlights and sometimes before and after games. We finally tracked it down a few weeks ago and found that it’s a song by Kasabian called “Fire.” And thanks to reader Mike Cardillo (@thatsonpoint) here’s the video from the song in case you’re interested.
It’s one of those songs that grows on me over time to the point where I now love it.
About The Author
Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT.
Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.
What’s up with the FA and Kasbabian lately? First they debut the new England kits (http://www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/showbiz/bizarre/2845400/Kasabian-get-behind-England.html) and now this?
They have some sort of deal with Umbro.
Pls what is the name of the theme played towards the ending of a show called pltv saturday or sunday reveiw 2016.
Thank you
Sorry Gaffer, if I had known you were looking for the tune I could have told you a loooong time ago. Kasabian is great.
No worries Bishopville. I knew it was Kasabian’s “Fire” a few weeks ago, but Mike brought the video to my attention, so I thought I’d share it with the viewers.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
This song isn’t too bad, but I prefer The Temper Trap’s “Science of Fear” that was used by Match of the Day last year.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXJSN6Z9gGo
Hey Gaffer
I’m looking for the name of the techno song that will sometimes be played during recent highlights of matches. I’ve been searching for hours now and can’t seem to find it, but I have found the song in another video on youtube (ignore the jersey tool). You can really hear it towards the end of the video. Thanks for any help!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cbkBfBiJ8
Its called buzz
Hey, I’m looking for the name of the techno song that is played at halftime. It usually shows the highlights of the previous few weeks. I’ve been at this for a while now with no luck and was wondering if you might know. It is also used in the background of the blooper outtakes for the Situation’s workout dvd. Any help would be appreciated.
-David
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cbkBfBiJ8
Sorry for the double post, the first one didn’t show up in my browser. 🙁
yeah , whats the name??
If anyone can provide me a clip of the audio without talking over the top of it, I’ll find out what the name of the song is for you.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Yeah, unfortunately the only place I’ve found the song is on youtube and at halftime of the EPL games, and even then it has the commentary over top of it. So frustrating!
David, if you have a smart phone, download a free app called Shazam. Then next time you hear the song, even if it’s just a few seconds of it, boot up Shazam and it’ll tell you what the name of the track is and who the artist is!
Cheers,
The Gaffer
I have Shazam on my phone, I just can’t find a version of the song that doesn’t have talking or other noise over top of it. Although, I guess if I ever get famous with my own talk show then I know what song is gonna be in the background. 😛
can somone use shazam and tekk us the name and artist?
Shazam doesn’t work on it because there are people talking, we’d have to find a version of the song without any talking over top which I have been unable to do.
I was searching for this song everywhere. Thanks a lot!
But, did u find the song?
If u did, what is the name of the techno song?
For all those chasing the fast beat techno song used in “Pick Of The Season” I am suffering the same pain. But save yourselves time when searching and get the segment name correct it’s Pick Of The Season not Week.
I’ve tried Sound Hog same result as Shazam too much noise over the top of the song to recognize the audio behind it so I am going to email the shows producers or music people as they would definately know what music they use for the segment as they would have to get the artist’s approval. Ill post any reply.
The backing track to this video is production music & cannot be downloaded to the public as it’s reserved for TV & Film productions. After many hours of work i have managed to track it down & now have a copy of the music which i’m happy to email to you upon request. Just email me at kavieri@yahoo.com.au but please do not ask me to give up the source because i won’t as the guy did me a huge favour in sending me? a copy.
Hey, David can you send this techno in my email arbri_999@live.com, please. Thanks!!!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2sWiHjXnqA
hey david,
could you send me that techno track, too?
Mail to: lukas.pesch@t-online.de
Thanks a lot.
hey David
can you send me the song please
my email is mega7mod86@yahoo.com
he mate, can you please send the name of that song?.. jayson_deoliveira@yahoo.com
thanks
Hello David, can you send me a copy of the techno song to my email pons_zafra92@hotmail.com ?
Thanks.
Hey David would be great if u sent it to ottob07@hotmail.com
hey David can u send it to me as well? olnr2000@yahoo.co.uk
hey mate can you send me the song aswell, cheers mate. tyner.gough@hotmail.com
Hi David, can you please send me the techno sound: veritylife@gmail.com. Thanks
Hi David. Could you please send me the song to my email, stormskyress23@yahoo.com? Thank you
Hi David
Still looking for that song, hopefully you’ll see this and send it to me too!
christian_meo@hotmail.com
Cheers mate!
does anyone know the name of the song/jingle that is played during epl goal highlights on sky sports germany?
Thanks a lot.
Greetings from Germany
Hey David, could you send me a copy of the song as well. Email is: kiza04@hotmail.com
Cheers
hey man can you please send that techno song to me a well, cheers
oh I put my email in but it didnt come up,
big.juicy.melons@hotmail.com
thanks again
Hey David, could you send me a copy of the song as well. Email is: kiruha24@mail.ru
me too!
me too please! janezky-@hotmail.com
please send the song to me iceman–00@hotmail.com thnks 😀
sorry its iceman–00@hotmail.com .. i wrote it wrong before
its 2 dashes ” – ” not one.. but i dont know why i cant write it here with 2 dashes
Hey David, can you send the techno song to me too? 🙂
vigrestad17@live.com
Hey David, can you send the techno song to me too? really appreciate it
sansburye@yahoo.com.au
thanks
Hey David, can you send me the song please? 🙂
shomilood@gmail.com
Hey David, if you could send us the techno song, I would really appreciate it?
Thanks
sadly_from_finland@hotmail.com
Hi,
Great find. Could you send me the highlights song to rossdavid19@hotmail.com
Cheers!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiwwYyvYLdg
Please say me name of the song!
and m?, please song
vanchela1992@rambler.ru
Thanks man
Hello David, can you send me a copy of this techno song to my email: pons_zafra92@hotmail.com ?
Many thanks 😉
Guys & Girls
I am currently unable to distribute a copy of the song as it’s protected under copyright & the production company have made it very clear they do not want it made public as it’s artist owned which could mean legal action against them & me so no can do i’m affraid.
I found this track by extensive research, many phonecalls etc so if you can find it you truly deserve to have it but i cannot give up the source.
If i could i would but i will say it should be released through ITunes quite soon as they were producing a full length track version so i’d suggest keep checking ITunes regularly.
So please no more email requests as they will be deleted as i get soo many every day it’s got rather silly.
Apologies all around.
Good Luck.
Could u at least tell me the name of the song please. That way I can look out 4 it on iTunes. Cheers
Hey David. Can you send me the song?
tanererol@hotmail.com
im looking for the title song in the end of match.. anyone knows?.. “Hello.. can you hear me…” << the part of song lyrics.. thanks
Hi could you please name the the son they play during The Barclays Premier League during Football Today?
BANG!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcHJ3CHKoIM
Does anyone know the name of the music piece that used to be Premier League’s anthem back in 1995?¿?¿
Pls I need a response
Please what’s the name of that background song that plays when upcoming epl fixtures are announced.