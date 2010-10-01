Home
What Is That Song Played During Premier League Goal Highlights?

October 1, 2010 General, Leagues: EPL 61 Comments

For the 2010-11 Premier League season, TWI – the company who provides the feed and audio from the commentators for the matches – has been playing a new catchy jingle during goal highlights and sometimes before and after games. We finally tracked it down a few weeks ago and found that it’s a song by Kasabian called “Fire.” And thanks to reader Mike Cardillo (@thatsonpoint) here’s the video from the song in case you’re interested.

It’s one of those songs that grows on me over time to the point where I now love it.

61 Comments

  1. Dools October 1, 2010

    What’s up with the FA and Kasbabian lately? First they debut the new England kits (http://www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/showbiz/bizarre/2845400/Kasabian-get-behind-England.html) and now this?

    Reply
    • Evan October 1, 2010

      They have some sort of deal with Umbro.

      Reply
    • Nabeel April 14, 2016

      Pls what is the name of the theme played towards the ending of a show called pltv saturday or sunday reveiw 2016.
      Thank you

      Reply
  2. Bishopville Red October 1, 2010

    Sorry Gaffer, if I had known you were looking for the tune I could have told you a loooong time ago. Kasabian is great.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer October 1, 2010

      No worries Bishopville. I knew it was Kasabian’s “Fire” a few weeks ago, but Mike brought the video to my attention, so I thought I’d share it with the viewers.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  3. Caleb October 2, 2010

    This song isn’t too bad, but I prefer The Temper Trap’s “Science of Fear” that was used by Match of the Day last year.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXJSN6Z9gGo

    Reply
  4. David November 30, 2010

    Hey Gaffer

    I’m looking for the name of the techno song that will sometimes be played during recent highlights of matches. I’ve been searching for hours now and can’t seem to find it, but I have found the song in another video on youtube (ignore the jersey tool). You can really hear it towards the end of the video. Thanks for any help!

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cbkBfBiJ8

    Reply
    • omar September 30, 2012

      Its called buzz

      Reply
  5. David December 1, 2010

    Hey, I’m looking for the name of the techno song that is played at halftime. It usually shows the highlights of the previous few weeks. I’ve been at this for a while now with no luck and was wondering if you might know. It is also used in the background of the blooper outtakes for the Situation’s workout dvd. Any help would be appreciated.

    -David

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cbkBfBiJ8

    Reply
  6. David December 1, 2010

    Sorry for the double post, the first one didn’t show up in my browser. 🙁

    Reply
  7. ... December 7, 2010

    yeah , whats the name??

    Reply
    • The Gaffer December 7, 2010

      If anyone can provide me a clip of the audio without talking over the top of it, I’ll find out what the name of the song is for you.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  8. David December 7, 2010

    Yeah, unfortunately the only place I’ve found the song is on youtube and at halftime of the EPL games, and even then it has the commentary over top of it. So frustrating!

    Reply
    • The Gaffer December 7, 2010

      David, if you have a smart phone, download a free app called Shazam. Then next time you hear the song, even if it’s just a few seconds of it, boot up Shazam and it’ll tell you what the name of the track is and who the artist is!

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  9. David December 7, 2010

    I have Shazam on my phone, I just can’t find a version of the song that doesn’t have talking or other noise over top of it. Although, I guess if I ever get famous with my own talk show then I know what song is gonna be in the background. 😛

    Reply
  10. ... December 10, 2010

    can somone use shazam and tekk us the name and artist?

    Reply
  11. David December 10, 2010

    Shazam doesn’t work on it because there are people talking, we’d have to find a version of the song without any talking over top which I have been unable to do.

    Reply
  12. Ziya December 20, 2010

    I was searching for this song everywhere. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  13. ... December 20, 2010

    But, did u find the song?

    If u did, what is the name of the techno song?

    Reply
  14. David January 2, 2011

    For all those chasing the fast beat techno song used in “Pick Of The Season” I am suffering the same pain. But save yourselves time when searching and get the segment name correct it’s Pick Of The Season not Week.

    I’ve tried Sound Hog same result as Shazam too much noise over the top of the song to recognize the audio behind it so I am going to email the shows producers or music people as they would definately know what music they use for the segment as they would have to get the artist’s approval. Ill post any reply.

    Reply
  15. David January 14, 2011

    The backing track to this video is production music & cannot be downloaded to the public as it’s reserved for TV & Film productions. After many hours of work i have managed to track it down & now have a copy of the music which i’m happy to email to you upon request. Just email me at kavieri@yahoo.com.au but please do not ask me to give up the source because i won’t as the guy did me a huge favour in sending me? a copy.

    Reply
  16. lukas January 23, 2011

    does anyone know the name of the song/jingle that is played during epl goal highlights on sky sports germany?

    Thanks a lot.

    Greetings from Germany

    Reply
  17. Kieran February 2, 2011

    Hey David, could you send me a copy of the song as well. Email is: kiza04@hotmail.com

    Cheers

    Reply
  18. B-RAD February 4, 2011

    hey man can you please send that techno song to me a well, cheers

    Reply
  19. B-RAD February 4, 2011

    oh I put my email in but it didnt come up,
    big.juicy.melons@hotmail.com
    thanks again

    Reply
  20. Kirill February 4, 2011

    Hey David, could you send me a copy of the song as well. Email is: kiruha24@mail.ru

    Reply
  21. lfc February 7, 2011

    me too!

    Reply
  22. lfc February 7, 2011

    me too please! janezky-@hotmail.com

    Reply
  23. tawfik February 8, 2011

    please send the song to me iceman–00@hotmail.com thnks 😀

    Reply
  24. tawfik February 10, 2011

    sorry its iceman–00@hotmail.com .. i wrote it wrong before

    Reply
  25. tawfik February 10, 2011

    its 2 dashes ” – ” not one.. but i dont know why i cant write it here with 2 dashes

    Reply
  26. Eiger February 15, 2011

    Hey David, can you send the techno song to me too? 🙂

    vigrestad17@live.com

    Reply
  27. Liam February 20, 2011

    Hey David, can you send the techno song to me too? really appreciate it

    sansburye@yahoo.com.au
    thanks

    Reply
  28. Jack February 20, 2011

    Hey David, can you send me the song please? 🙂

    shomilood@gmail.com

    Reply
  29. Alex February 27, 2011

    Hey David, if you could send us the techno song, I would really appreciate it?
    Thanks

    sadly_from_finland@hotmail.com

    Reply
  30. David March 2, 2011

    Hi,

    Great find. Could you send me the highlights song to rossdavid19@hotmail.com

    Cheers!

    Reply
  31. Vania (Ukraine) March 5, 2011

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiwwYyvYLdg

    Please say me name of the song!

    Reply
  32. Vania March 6, 2011

    and m?, please song
    vanchela1992@rambler.ru

    Reply
  33. Dmitriy March 8, 2011

    Thanks man

    Reply
  34. James March 13, 2011

    Hello David, can you send me a copy of this techno song to my email: pons_zafra92@hotmail.com ?

    Many thanks 😉

    Reply
  35. David March 19, 2011

    Guys & Girls

    I am currently unable to distribute a copy of the song as it’s protected under copyright & the production company have made it very clear they do not want it made public as it’s artist owned which could mean legal action against them & me so no can do i’m affraid.

    I found this track by extensive research, many phonecalls etc so if you can find it you truly deserve to have it but i cannot give up the source.

    If i could i would but i will say it should be released through ITunes quite soon as they were producing a full length track version so i’d suggest keep checking ITunes regularly.

    So please no more email requests as they will be deleted as i get soo many every day it’s got rather silly.

    Apologies all around.

    Good Luck.

    Reply
    • Prendo April 16, 2011

      Could u at least tell me the name of the song please. That way I can look out 4 it on iTunes. Cheers

      Reply
  36. taner May 7, 2011

    Hey David. Can you send me the song?
    tanererol@hotmail.com

    Reply
  37. Fikar March 5, 2012

    im looking for the title song in the end of match.. anyone knows?.. “Hello.. can you hear me…” << the part of song lyrics.. thanks

    Reply
  38. Mubarak April 23, 2012

    Hi could you please name the the son they play during The Barclays Premier League during Football Today?

    Reply
  40. yiannis October 6, 2012

    Does anyone know the name of the music piece that used to be Premier League’s anthem back in 1995?¿?¿

    Reply
  41. Nabeel April 14, 2016

    Pls I need a response

    Reply
  42. Bright February 5, 2017

    Please what’s the name of that background song that plays when upcoming epl fixtures are announced.

    Reply

Leave a Reply