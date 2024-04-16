Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid has special TV coverage. Rather than making this game exclusive to streaming, CBS is putting this game on its over-the-air broadcast channel. It is one of two games in the quarterfinals airing on broadcast TV. The other is Tuesday’s second-leg matchup between Barcelona and PSG.

Based on the fireworks from the first leg, this game promises drama. A 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu was rife with highlight-reel goals and notable battles between players. These two giants of Europe have won the last two Champions League competitions, and they have met frequently in the knockout stage. Including this year’s tie, Manchester City has faced Real Madrid in five out of the last nine knockout stages of the Champions League. Each has produced flair, which makes this yet another must-watch contest.

For those who are accustomed to watching the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+, fear not. CBS is simulcasting this game on its streaming platform, while also providing different ways to watch.

TV coverage for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Wednesday, April 17

Stream now (in USA): Live on Paramount+ and CBS (via Fubo TV)

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green

US TV: CBS network

This game airing on CBS is not the only special part about American viewership of Manchester City vs Real Madrid. CBS is organizing an hour and 30 minutes of pregame coverage to prepare viewers for this game. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards will be in the studio discussing both of Wednesday’s games, as well as recapping action from Tuesday. They will call upon analysis from Anita Jones, who will be at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, and Christina Unkel for the inevitable refereeing questions.

The 90 minutes of pregame coverage are not available on CBS in full, though. CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+ will have the first 30 minutes of coverage. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, CBS picks up the crew for an hour before the start of the games.

Both the buffer coverage on either side of the game and the broadcast itself are also available on Paramount+.

One of the Champions League favorites to fall

Based on the nature of the two-legged quarterfinals, one of Manchester City and Real Madrid will crash out of the competition on Wednesday. The two met in last season’s semifinal as Manchester City advanced to the Final, where it eventually won the treble. In each of the last three seasons, both Manchester City and Real Madrid have been a part of the last four in the UEFA Champions League, but one of those streaks will end.

Pep Guardiola has faced Real Madrid as a manager 24 times. He has an impressive record of 13 wins, six draws and five losses in those 24 games. He will look to make it 14 wins, as a win will send Manchester City through to another semifinal. However, Real Madrid is no stranger to sensational results in the Champions League.

