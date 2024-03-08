The Premier League title race has potentially its most important game of the season this weekend. League-leading Liverpool welcomes the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side sits just one point behind Liverpool as these two sides enter a pivotal stretch of the season. This game at Anfield precedes a massive month of fixtures where these two clubs and Arsenal, the three title contenders, will face stiff tests. That starts this weekend.

While Manchester City and Liverpool battle, Arsenal has a home game against Brentford. Depending on results at Anfield, Mikel Arteta’s side could climb to the top of the table. For example, if Liverpool and Manchester City draw while Arsenal wins, the Gunners would go to the top. Arsenal would be level on points with Liverpool, but recent domination in the league has skyrocketed Arsenal’s goal differential.

The weekend’s action starts with a game involving Manchester United and Everton. Both sides are desperate for points to climb up the table. Even though they have different reasons to need a win, this game could be crucial for the relegation race and the battle for European qualification.

On that front, Tottenham’s game against Aston Villa could prove to be a deciding game for fourth place in the league. Even though five points separate Spurs from fourth-place Villa, Tottenham has a game in hand on Aston Villa. Therefore, this game in north London could close the gap to two points, thus giving Tottenham control of where it would go in the table.

NBC coverage this weekend

Robbie Mustoe and Stephen Warnock will work as the analysts for NBC’s studio coverage of the weekend games alongside Rebecca Lowe. On Monday, Paul Burmeister is the host with Warnock and Danny Higginbotham on studio coverage for analysis.

Even though there are only three games at the time, GOAL RUSH is available on Saturday at 10 in the morning. The whiparound show focuses on one game, but it will show highlights from the two simultaneous kickoffs as they happen. In the United States, Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

There are a whopping three Premier League games available in 4K this weekend. On Saturday, that is the Arsenal-Brentford game, which precedes the Liverpool-Manchester City and Chelsea-Newcastle games, both of which are also available in 4K. Watching the Premier League in higher resolution requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 28

All of the following times are US Eastern Time. Remember, the clocks change in the United States this weekend. Therefore, the kickoff times on Sunday and Monday will be slightly later than usual.

Saturday, March 9

Sunday, March 10

Monday, March 11

