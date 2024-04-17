The intensity and drama in this season’s UEFA Champions League have people demanding TV coverage plans for the quarterfinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Fortunately, much of the information regarding the same is standard for a traditional Champions League matchday.

Bayern Munich’s game against Arsenal is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Other games in the quarterfinals have been available on the CBS broadcast network. For example, Tuesday’s Barcelona-PSG game was available on the over-the-air channel. Likewise, Wednesday’s Manchester City game against Real Madrid is on the CBS TV channel. Yet, that game happens at the same time as Bayern Munich-Arsenal. Therefore, this game has a familiar home on Paramount+.

You can find all the pregame and postgame coverage also available on Paramount+. Moreover, the UCL Multicast option on CBS’s streaming service allows you to follow both games on one screen at the same time. Based on how each game has gone in the quarterfinals so far, it is can’t-miss action across the board.

TV coverage for Bayern Munich against Arsenal

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT – Wednesday, April 17

Stream now (in USA): Live on Paramount+

Commentators: Steve Wilson and Alan Smith

US TV: Match is exclusively available on Paramount+

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Even though the game itself is in its traditional location on Paramount+, the pregame coverage for the contest has a special twist. There are a full 90 minutes of pregame coverage available for fans in the United States. The first 30 minutes are only available on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, there is an hourlong slot of coverage available on the CBS broadcast channel. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards break down Tuesday’s action while getting fans set for Wednesday’s games.

Peter Schmeichel is going to be in Munich providing analysis, updates and interviews from the Allianz Arena. Christina Unkel will be on standby for the inevitable referee debate that will come from this game and the simultaneous kickoff.

After the game, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network will have an hour of coverage to discuss what happened in the quarterfinal second legs. By that time, we will know which two teams will join PSG and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals. Therefore, fans get a brief preview of what those matchups could look like.

Level tie going back to Germany

Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out a thrilling first leg when they met in north London. Despite jumping out to an early lead via Bukayo Saka, it was the visiting Bayern side to hold the lead at halftime. Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal forced a draw to make the return leg that much more interesting. Despite conceding two goals at home, Arsenal fans can rest assured that there is no more away goals rule. As a result, any win on the night sends Arsenal through, and any draw would force extra time at the Allianz Arena.

Kickoff is at its traditional time of 3 p.m. ET for viewers in the United States, and all the action is available on Paramount+.

PHOTOS: IMAGO