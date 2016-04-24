If you’re looking for a soccer game on DISH, you’ve come to the right place with out list of the soccer channels on DISH that are available to viewers across the United States of America.

With DISH having access to most of the channels that feature soccer, we’ve compiled a list of all of the channel numbers as well as which channels are in HD so you can find your games faster instead of channel surfing with your remote control.

From NBCSN to beIN SPORTS and more, DISH offers a thorough lineup of soccer channels so you can watch the Beautiful Game in your living room.

Plus, DISH’s Multi-Sport Pack gives you over 35 of your favorite networks — NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, MLB Network, beIN SPORTS and over 20 Regional Sports Networks at a price that starts at just $13/month.

Here’s the most updated channel listing for soccer on DISH:

Last updated: June 24, 2020

Sports network DISH channel numbers Altitude Sports 360 HD Azteca America 825 SD beIN SPORTS 392, 781 HD beIN SPORTS Español 873 HD CBSSN 158 HD Comcast SportsNet (regional) 412, 419, 424, 429, 438 HD ESPN 140 HD ESPN 2 143 HD ESPN Deportes 854 HD ESPNEWS 142 SD ESPNU 141 HD FOX 2-70 HD FOX Deportes 855 HD FOX Sports 1 150 HD FOX Sports 2 149 SD FOX Soccer Plus 391 FSN (regional) 418, 423, 425, 427, 436 Galavision 273 HD MLS Direct Kick 456-467 NBC 2-70 HD NBCSN 159 HD NBC Universo 838 HD Premiere FC (PFC) 9801 SD ROOT Sports (regional) 426 HD Telemundo 835 SD UniMas 830 HD Univision 827 HD Univision Deportes 869 HD USA 105 HD

Have any questions or feedback about the soccer channels on DISH listing? Let us know in the comments section below.