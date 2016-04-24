If you’re looking for a soccer game on DISH, you’ve come to the right place with out list of the soccer channels on DISH that are available to viewers across the United States of America.

With DISH having access to most of the channels that feature soccer, we’ve compiled a list of all of the channel numbers as well as which channels are in HD so you can find your games faster instead of channel surfing with your remote control.

From NBCSN to beIN SPORTS and more, DISH offers a thorough lineup of soccer channels so you can watch the Beautiful Game in your living room.

Here’s the most updated channel listing for soccer on DISH:

Last updated: June 24, 2020

 

Sports network DISH channel numbers
Altitude Sports 360 HD
Azteca America 825 SD
beIN SPORTS 392, 781 HD
beIN SPORTS Español 873 HD
CBSSN 158 HD
Comcast SportsNet (regional) 412, 419, 424, 429, 438 HD
ESPN 140 HD
ESPN 2 143 HD
ESPN Deportes 854 HD
ESPNEWS 142 SD
ESPNU 141 HD
FOX 2-70 HD
FOX Deportes 855 HD
FOX Sports 1 150 HD
FOX Sports 2 149 SD
FOX Soccer Plus 391
FSN (regional) 418, 423, 425, 427, 436
Galavision 273 HD
MLS Direct Kick 456-467
NBC 2-70 HD
NBCSN 159 HD
NBC Universo 838 HD
Premiere FC (PFC) 9801 SD
ROOT Sports (regional) 426 HD
Telemundo 835 SD
UniMas 830 HD
Univision 827 HD
Univision Deportes 869 HD
USA 105 HD

 

