Marcus Rashford was crucial for Manchester United last season. However, he has failed to reach even a fraction of his goal total from the Premier League in the current campaign. During Erik ten Hag’s previous tenure, the number ten was undeniably the team’s most important attacker. However, that has completely changed this season.

The England international is disappointed after scoring seven goals in the league. He hasn’t been able to maintain his performance. That being said, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to make a massive summer acquisition, and one of the players on his wish list is an offensive sensation.

After the 2023-24 season, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are going to depart. Additionally, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo may be in excess of requirements.

The fate of Antony is still up for debate, however. Thus, United wants to add an attacker to its roster in the forthcoming transfer window.

Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Rafael Leao

Fichajes reports that Manchester United made AC Milan star man Rafael Leao its top transfer target. They may compete with Arsenal, another Premier League team, to capture the 24-year-old.

The fact that Manchester United wants Leao shows that it is serious about improving the front line. It is also a huge compliment to the player’s great abilities. Blending speed, talent, and a good eye for goal, the winger has become one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers.

He has an outstanding record of 12 goals and 12 assists so far this season. The United offense has been inconsistent this season, and his possible move to Old Trafford would help that problem.

Reports indicate that the Rossoneri have placed a valuation on the Portuguese player at over $159 million; however, Arsenal are hesitant to spend that much as they are looking to strengthen other aspects of their team as well.

The Gunners, however, may have to cut their objectives short due to financial constraints; particularly when trying to meet demands at various positions on the team.

According to the report, United is ready to go ahead of them and increase their pursuit of Leao. This might imply that Erik ten Hag’s side might manage to foil Arsenal’s plans to sign the Milan forward.

Clash with Rashford?

The attacker’s current terms at San Siro expire in June 2028, considering he renewed his contract in June of last year. The Red Devils, however, are supposedly hell-bent on bringing him to the top flight.

Even if Leao resembles Marcus Rashford on paper, the English giants may choose to play the latter more centrally, as he has done in the past. They think the ex-Sporting man may be of assistance to him as well.

While the two players’ statistics are comparable, Leao’s ability to double as a very effective creator and scorer jumps out. There would be a price to pay, though: Rashford’s future at Manchester United may be in jeopardy.

Not only must they be prepared to pay Milan’s asking price for Leao, but there are other factors. Additionally, it depends on the Serie A powerhouses’ willingness to negotiate.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.