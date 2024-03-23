Olivier Giroud of AC Milan gave his perspective on the vexing issue of the video assistant referee (VAR).

To add fuel to the fire, the prolific striker voiced his reservations about using modern technology to evaluate questionable on-field incidents. Because of this technology, the veteran claims, the game is becoming slower.

The Frenchman, who is 37 years old, has been with the Rossoneri for the past three years. However, he has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal, with the current one running out in little over three months.

This season, the Frenchman has maintained his status as a dependable and valuable asset at the San Siro. Some supporters are urging the team to sign him to a new deal after he has contributed to 12 goals and eight assists in 26 league outings.

But, his future with the Rossoneri is still uncertain, and rumors have circulated that Los Angeles FC would likely lure him next season.

What did Giroud say about VAR?

During his interview with Canal+, Giroud was questioned about his thoughts on the state of current soccer, and what he would alter.

“Forgive me, but what bothers me a little is VAR. It takes a long time, they make you wait and despite this they still manage to make wrong decisions. I would like us to find a right way to find some spontaneity again.”

His comments sparked an instant feud between those who wanted more movement on the field. Then, there are others who miss the days when the referee made all the calls alone. Without video review, the officials would rely on their assistants and the fourth official.

Giroud and VAR: Love-hate story

Once he moved to Italy, the French veteran continued his lengthy history of involvement with video assistant referees. Serie A recently banned him for two matches for verbally abusing the referee.



Last November’s tense 2-2 tie with Lecce descended into anarchy after Giroud‘s dismissal for dissent. It seemed like the striker got two yellow cards in a row at first. However, according to the official report, the referee issued a yellow card for dissident speech. He then added a straight red for even more defiant demonstrations.



The French striker then had to sit out the following matches against Fiorentina and Frosinone as a result of his two-match suspension.

But fascinatingly, VAR has also elevated Giroud to hero status for his team this year during a match against Genoa in Serie A. The Rossoneri took the lead with a goal from Christian Pulisic in the 87th minute.

However, their goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, was sent off after a VAR review for a serious foul play. With no substitutions left, Giroud, known for his goal-scoring prowess, stepped up to replace his compatriot in goal.

Despite the unfamiliar role, Giroud impressed by making a crucial save to secure Milan‘s victory. The match saw both teams’ goalkeepers being sent off, but Giroud’s decisive intervention ensured his side’s triumph.

