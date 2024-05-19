Jose Mourinho, one of the most celebrated managers in soccer history, is at the center of an intense bidding war between Turkish soccer giants.

As the season draws to a close, speculation surrounding the Portuguese’s next move has reached fever pitch, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

After parting ways with Roma in mid-January, the 61-year-old has been meticulously considering his next career step.

The “Special One” has been linked with several high-profile roles, including potential returns to Europe’s top five leagues and other lucrative offers. However, Turkey has recently emerged as a surprising but strong contender for his services.

What did Besiktas say?

Apparently, Besiktas, one of Turkey’s most storied clubs, have officially entered the race to sign Mourinho. The club’s vice-president Huseyin Yucel confirmed that they initiated contact with the coach a month ago.

According to Yucel, Mourinho welcomed their offer, and the financial aspects have already been settled. He stated, “We contacted Jose Mourinho a month ago, and he welcomed our offer. We already resolved the economic details and will go to Italy next week so we can meet face to face. If we reach an agreement with Mourinho, then we will recommend he include Ricardo Quaresma in the staff.”

Yucel also mentioned that a sponsorship agreement would cover Mourinho’s wages, minimizing the financial impact on the club. Fenerbahce, another Turkish Super Lig powerhouse, had previously vowed to lure the veteran as part of their presidential election campaign. However, despite the publicized intent, it appears Besiktas are now in a stronger position to secure the Portuguese manager’s services.

Mourinho has reportedly agreed terms with Besiktas Mourinho has reportedly agreed terms with Besiktas

Mourinho’s ex-player holds key to move?

While Turkey is a strong contender, Mourinho has other options on the table. Reports suggest that he has expressed a willingness to return to Manchester United if the club were to part ways with Erik ten Hag. Additionally, clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest, offering lucrative deals to lure the legendary manager.

The allure of managing in the Premier League remains strong. But there are also potential vacancies at top clubs like Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea, and even Barcelona. That’s where his managerial prowess would undoubtedly make him a top candidate.

Mourinho’s decision will be crucial not only for his career but also for the clubs vying for his expertise. His next move could significantly impact the soccer landscape, given his track record of success at clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The 61-year-old tactician previously emphasized the importance of making the right choice for his next career step. Not only that but he also highlighted his meticulous approach to selecting his future destination.

Should Mourinho opt for a move to Turkey, it would mark a new chapter in his illustrious career. Turkish soccer has a passionate fan base and a competitive league, providing a unique challenge for the experienced manager. The potential inclusion of Ricardo Quaresma, his ex-player, in the coaching staff adds an interesting dynamic to the negotiations with Besiktas.

Photo credit: IMAGO / sportphoto24