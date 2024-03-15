This weekend in the Premier League, there is a heavily abbreviated schedule available because of the FA Cup. With six teams from the English top flight competing in the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend, there are just four games in the Premier League. Yet, that still features games with significance in the relegation race and the hunt for the top four.

The best game of the matchday is West Ham hosting Aston Villa. Both the Hammers and the Villans are coming off dominant performances in European competition. West Ham is in the last eight of the Europa League, while Aston Villa reached the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League. In the Premier League, both clubs are doing well, as Aston Villa is looking to hold onto a spot in the top four. West Ham is lingering behind in seventh, waiting to go on a spell of form to get into European qualification.

Tottenham is well in the mix, too. With a game in hand on Aston Villa, Spurs controls its fate for finishing in the top four. The first step in usurping Aston Villa for fourth is on the road against Fulham. There, Tottenham is playing a London derby on Saturday.

There is drama at the other end of the table, too. The fixture at Kenilworth Road between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest has major implications for the relegation race. Currently, Luton is 18th in the table, which means it would return to the Championship. Nottingham Forest is three points ahead of Luton with a similar goal differential. Therefore, if Luton picks up a win, it could very well jump Forest. Also, Nottingham Forest and Everton have the overhanging threat of a points deduction that would benefit Luton.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe reprises her role as the host of NBC’s studio coverage this weekend. Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard are working as the analysts for the shortened weekend of games at the weekend.

With so few games, there is no Goal Rush. There are also no games available in 4K. The whiparound show and the higher resolution are going to return once the full slate of Premier League games comes back after the March international break.

Likewise, there is only one game available on Peacock. That games in the overlapping fixtures in the early window on Saturday. The three games available on TV are all coming via USA Network, with associated Spanish-language coverage also available.

Premier League commentators on NBC: March 16 and 17

Saturday, March 16

11 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Matthew Upson.

11 a.m. — Burnley vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

1:30 p.m. — Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Andy Townsend.

Sunday, March 17

10 a.m. — West Ham vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Rob Hawthorne and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

