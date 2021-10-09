TUDNxtra is the overflow soccer streaming service from TUDN (previously known as Univision Deportes). It’s only available in the United States.

TUDN Xtra is a streaming service that’s available to consumers through your cable, satellite or streaming service. If your cable, satellite or streaming service has an agreement with Univision to offer TUDN Xtra to subscribers, you can get it. See ‘TUDNxtra: Where to find it’ below for more information.

TUDNxra offers 11 separate channels of additional soccer coverage. Whenever there’s a ton of soccer matches being played at the same time and TUDN can’t fit them all of them onto their TV channels, TUDNxtra streams the other games — whether it’s UEFA Champions League, World Cup qualifiers or other competitions.

Broadcasts on TUDNxtra are available mostly in Spanish-language. If Univision has the English-language rights to the games, they often offer the English-language commentary too.

For soccer fans, TUDN Xtra offers a ton of games from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. All of those games are in Spanish. For English-language broadcasts of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League games and UEFA Europa Conference League, you’ll want Paramount+.

TUDNxtra: Where to find it

It’s easy to find it if you know where to look.

Firstly, TUDNxtra launched in September 2019, and is accessible via the TUDN app and TUDN.TV as well as Fubo and DISH Network. Secondly, if you’re a subscriber to Google Fiber, TUDN Xtra is integrated into that platform. Thirdly, subscribers to Cox and Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink) can access TUDNxtra and TUDN Xtra through authenticated logins.

With fuboTV, all eleven TUDN Xtra channels are integrated directly into the app. None of the other major streaming providers offer TUDNxtra. As a result, that means no TUDN Xtra on You Tube TV and Sling TV.

Upcoming Matches on TUDN Xtra:

Fourthly, Comcast Xfinity has added access to TUDN Xtra. You can log into TUDN Xtra using your Comcast username and password to open up a whole new world of soccer coverage.

In conclusion, finding this streaming channel opens up a whole new world of soccer coverage.

