NBCSN is an English-language cable television station in the United States.

With an acronym that stands for “NBC Sports Network,” the channel has an interesting history. It was previously known as Versus. Before that, it was the Outdoor Life Network. The NBCSN channel became a household name beginning in 2013 when it acquired the rights to the English Premier League.

Every week, NBC Sports Network features Premier League matches live from England. Currently, NBC Sports have the exclusive broadcasting rights to the league through the end of the 2021/22 season. Expectations are that it may lose the rights given that the Premier League decided to open the rights up for bids. If the Premier League had renewed a deal with NBC, that would have prevented rival networks from bidding on it.

READ MORE: How to watch soccer on NBC Sports

In addition, NBC Sports shows select Women’s Super League games on television during FIFA international breaks.

NBCSN is in 79 million homes and is the second most watched cable sports network. Its sister channels are NBC, USA Network and CNBC for select soccer games. Sadly, NBCSN’s days are numbered as a channel, reports The Wall Street Journal. Sources say that NBCSN will be shutting down at the end of December 2021. As a result, the indications are that many of the Premier League games will be moved to the USA network in 2022. Some of the games will be on Peacock and NBC, too.

NBCSN: Where to find it

The channel is available a few different ways.

Upcoming Matches on NBCSN:

Firstly, you can get it through your cable and satellite company including DirecTV and DISH Network. Secondly, stream it via fuboTV. Thirdly, Premier League games on NBCSN are streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage is also streamed via “TV Everywhere.”

World Soccer Talk filmed this behind the scenes tour of NBCSN’s studio (see below).

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available: