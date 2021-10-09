NBC is an English-language over-the-air television network in the United States.

The National Broadcasting Company began in 1939. Comcast completed the buyout of NBCUniversal in 2011. As a result, the two media giants combined their sports assets to form NBC Sports Group.

For the NBC Sports Group part of their business, the sports division consists of many different assets. Firstly, they include NBC Sports, N.B.C. Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel and N.B.C. Sports Regional Networks. Secondly, they also feature N.B.C. Sports Radio. Thirdly, it contains N.B.C. Sports Digital. Their digital business oversees NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com and the digital assets of the N.B.C. Sports Regional Networks. Also included are Rotoworld, the N.B.C. Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

NBC Sports Group has the TV rights to the Premier League matches through until the end of the 2021-22 season. Typically, the channel broadcasts a Premier League game every Saturday at 12:30PM ET.

Watch NBC on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Other than soccer, NBC Sports Group has rights to the Olympics, NFL, Tour de France and many other sports properties.

NBC: Where to find it on television

There are several ways to watch the channel.

First, the channel is available over-the-air in many cities in the United States. You can watch it with a HD antenna. Second, it’s available through many cable and satellite companies. Third, you can watch it online via Fubo and other streaming services.

Fun fact: Did you know it was 1926 when David Sarnoff founded National Broadcasting Company, the nation’s first permanent radio network. Today, NBC is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Discover more fascinating facts about the history of N.B.C. Sports in their multimedia presentation.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Upcoming Matches on NBC:

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available: