beIN SPORTS XTRA is a free, English-language streaming channel that’s available to viewers in the United States.

The streaming channel offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS’ exclusive live sports coverage. That includes access to select games from Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Plus AFCON, Ligue 2, CONMEBOL Recopa, CONMEBOL Sudamerica, Coupe de France, and Coupe de La Ligue. Last but not least, XTRA features lots of original sports programming.

This channel is totally free. First, this means that users do not need a cable/satellite subscription. Secondly, no login is necessary. Thirdly, you don’t have to sign up for anything to access the channel. It’s 100% free with no hoops to jump through.

The channel offers a considerable amount of free content. In doing so, it’s available directly to consumers without the road blocks of TV providers (such as DirecTV and Comcast) preventing consumers from getting it. Having said that, XTRA’s content isn’t the highest quality. To be frank, it’s the less glamorous programming that doesn’t appear on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.

It’s also a way for beIN SPORTS to generate more direct revenue from the advertising it features on the streaming channel. For instance, the industry has seen great success with Pluto TV and other ad-supported streaming channels.

beIN SPORTS XTRA: Availability

In summer 2021, XTRA is available in more homes than before across the U.S. It’s now in a total of 45 top DMAs.

As a result, XTRA is available on fuboTV, Fanatiz, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), KlowdTV, TiVo, Vizio, and XUMO TV (746).

You can watch the channel over-the-air across over 40 markets with just an antenna. More info can be found via beinsportsxtra.com.

