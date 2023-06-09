Benfica vs Porto is a clash between the two most successful teams in Portuguese football, and here’s the rundown of how you can watch the game.

O Clássico is as big of a game as they come in Portugal, the two sides hailing from the two largest cities in Portugal and boasting the biggest trophy cases in the country.

Where to find Benfica vs Porto

WHO Benfica vs Porto WHAT Portuguese Primeira Liga WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Friday, April 7, 2023 WHERE GolTV, Fubo, Fanatiz FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Owing to the rights holders in the US, Benfica vs Porto can be tricky to find on your TV.

GolTV holds the rights to broadcast the Primeira Liga in the United States. Many cable and satellite providers no longer carry the network, so the easiest way to access this is via fuboTV.

In addition, fuboTV shows Taça de Portugal games – Portugal’s premier cup competition.

As both clubs consistently rank near the top of the league table, they also regularly feature in European competition. For Champions League and Europa League fixtures, CBS/Paramount+ holds the English rights in the USA, with Spanish games on ViX+ or, if Benfica is a featured matchup, on Univision/UniMás/TUDN. However, it should be noted that despite both playing in European competitions frequently, they have never faced each other in such an affair.

History of the Benfica vs Porto rivalry

The history of the game goes back to 1912, when Benfica won an exhibition game between the two by a score of 8-2.

But before 1934 when the Primeira Liga was founded, the two clubs played within regional leagues, so matchups were few and far between. The first official match between the two was the final of the 1931 Campeonato de Portugal, the first national cup competition in Portugal (Benfica won, 3-0).

Since then, the two have taken turns, along with Lisbon’s Sporting CP, with periods of dominance in the Portuguese game.

Players like Eusébio, Nené, José Águas, Ángel Di Maria, David Luiz, João Félix, Pepe, Jorge Costa, Joao Pinto, Deco, Teófilo Cubillas and many others have graced the rivalry over the decades. Many quality mangers have prowled the sidelines as well, including José Mourinho, who managed both sides.

For more info, check out our Benfica page, complete with info and the latest TV and streaming schedules.