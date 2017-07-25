Argentina’s Primera Division is on US television and live streaming via TyC Sports International. The league features classic teams such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente, San Lorenzo and Racing,
Games can be watched live on TyC Sports, which is available on DirecTV on channel 469. DirecTV is currently offering a special for new subscribers (see more details).
TyC Sports is also streamed live via fuboTV. The legal streaming service offers a 24-hour free trial for new subscribers.
Here are the streaming services that broadcast Argentina Primera Division games:
|fuboTV
|Sling TV
|Sling Intl
|Sling Latino
|FOX Soccer 2GO
|Argentina Primera
|★★★
Star system: 4 stars denotes coverage of every game available. 1 star reflects occasional coverage.
With the new contract of the Primera Division with Fox and Turner, will TyC still carry the matches here in the US?