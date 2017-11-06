Everton defender Michael Keane called up by England

London (AFP) – Everton defender Michael Keane was on Monday called into the England squad for high-profile friendlies against Germany and Brazil, with manager Gareth Southgate forced to juggle his resources due to injury concerns.
Keane, 24, played in the Toffees’ 3-2 victory against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday after returning from a recent leg injury.
England, who topped their qualification group for Russia 2018, face world champions Germany on Friday at Wembley and host Brazil at the same venue four days later as Southgate begins preparations for next year’s tournament.
A statement on the Football Association’s website confirmed Keane had been added to the group of players due to report at St George’s Park later on Monday.
The former Burnley centre-back has four England caps, the most recent of which came in the 1-0 victory over Lithuania in early October.
England are already without Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, and there are doubts over his Tottenham team-mates Harry Winks and Harry Kane.
Winks twisted his ankle against Crystal Palace on Sunday while Kane took a kick to his foot in the same game and both will undergo further assessment at their club before joining up with England, as will Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.
Jordan Henderson, who missed Liverpool’s win over West Ham with a thigh problem, is due to arrive later in the week.