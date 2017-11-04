Where to find River Plate vs. Boca Juniors on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch River Plate vs. Boca Juniors in the Superclásico, you’ve come to the right place.
One of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the soccer calendar pits River Plate against Boca Juniors. In previous years, it’s been difficult to find the game on US airwaves, but here’s all of the info you need below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors
What: Superliga Argentina Superclásico
When: Game kicks off at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT; Sunday, November 5, 2017
Where: Live on Fanatiz (free trial)
With Fanatiz, you can watch River Plate vs. Boca Juniors and tons of other games from South America. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone or tablet.
Plus Fanatiz, the legal streaming service, also streams the Argentinian league, Chilean league and Chilean Cup.