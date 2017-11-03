Lloris and Alderweireld sidelined for Tottenham

London (AFP) – Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and centre-back Toby Alderweireld will both miss Tottenham Hotspur’s home game with Crystal Palace on Sunday due to injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Friday.
Lloris, the Spurs captain, sustained a groin injury and Alderweireld suffered a hamstring strain during Wednesday’s stunning 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The pair were due to undergo scans on Friday that will reveal whether either player has a chance of facing north London rivals Arsenal on November 18.
“They are now going to do a scan this afternoon. Tomorrow we’ll have a better idea,” Pochettino told a press conference at Spurs’ training base in Enfield, north London.
“We can guess, but we must wait for information after scan and assessment from the doctor.”
Michel Vorm is due to take over from Lloris in goal, while Eric Dier is expected to drop back from midfield to take Alderweireld’s place in defence.
Top scorer Harry Kane came through the game against Madrid unscathed following some hamstring trouble, but midfielder Victor Wanyama (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) remain sidelined.
Spurs received glowing praise for their demolition of reigning European champions Madrid, but with Manchester City eight points ahead of them on the Premier League table, Pochettino said there is still work to be done.
“We finished the game against Real Madrid and we were sitting with coaching staff in the manager’s room,” said Pochettino, whose side lost 1-0 at Manchester United on their last league outing.
“We knew it was a fantastic victory, but we started planning the next game and not only the next game, but the game against Arsenal. For us it’s so important to reduce the gap.
“The game against United was very painful, to lose the way we lost. Now after that victory against Real Madrid, it’s (time) to be focused on the game against Crystal Palace. It has the same value as the Real Madrid game.”
With City hosting Arsenal on Sunday and United visiting Chelsea, Tottenham have an opportunity to steal a march on some of the teams around them in the table.
“Manchester City are doing very well,” said Pochettino, whose side sit third in the table, sandwiched between second-place United and fourth-place Chelsea.
“In the Premier League and Champions League they’re showing unbelievable performance. They’re the most in-form team in Europe today.
“But of course, it’s a long way (to go). The challenge is to keep their form and maintain for the whole season.”