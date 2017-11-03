EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 11

This Sunday, NBC Sports Group presents two blockbuster matches, beginning with league leaders Manchester City, the only remaining unbeaten team in the Premier League, hosting fifth-place Arsenal at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. City and their joint-top scorer Sergio Aguero (seven goals, tied for second-most in PL) come off a 3-2 win at West Brom, their eighth consecutive Premier League victory.
Following the match, Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge as his second-place Manchester United visit fourth-place Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Mourinho won three Premier League titles in two stints as Chelsea manager, and suffered his heaviest (4-0) defeat as United manager when the Red Devils visited the Blues last season.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls Chelsea-Manchester United, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.
Also Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” presents Everton v. Watford. NBC Sports Gold will also present three additional matches this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v. West Bromwich Albion, Southampton v. Burnley and Swansea City v. Brighton & Hove Albion.
Live Premier League match coverage begins this Saturday, November 4, at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN followed by Stoke City v. Leicester City at 8:30 a.m. ET, and Newcastle v. Bournemouth at 11 a.m. ET.
Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, NBC presents coverage of sixth-place Liverpool visiting West Ham United. The Reds come off a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Daniel Sturridge striking first to mark his 100th career club goal. White calls the match joined by Dixon at London Stadium.
Sunday’s coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by third-place Tottenham v. Crystal Palace at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Spurs look to bounce back following a 1-0 loss at Manchester United, their first Premier League loss since August.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Saturday, November 4
Stoke vs. Leicester, 8:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Ian Darke and Matt Upson
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, 11am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Southampton vs. Burnley, 11am, Premier League Pass — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 11am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Keith Andrews
Swansea vs. Brighton, 11am, Premier League Pass — Phil Blacker and Garry Birtles
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 1:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, November 5
Spurs vs. Crystal Palace, 7am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Joe Speight and Phil Neville
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 9:15am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 11:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Everton vs. Watford, 11:30am, Premier League Pass — Ian Crocker and Andy Hinchcliffe