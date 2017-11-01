Four big surprises after the first 10 Premier League gameweeks

With the Premier League match week 10 officially over, and the season more than 25% in the books, now is a good time to take a look back at some early surprises in the 2017/18 campaign. Some of these happenings are positive, and some are negative. While the ‘big six’ are currently about where they should be, let’s focus on four particularly surprising instances when looking at the table right now.
1. Everton’s Disappointing Start
The Toffees are regularly the hipster pick to break into the top six in the Premier League table, and this season was no different. After all, manager Ronald Koeman has previously been regarded as one of the top managers in England and the Dutchman went on a lavish spending spree during the transfer window. Hailed by many as having one of the best transfer periods, Everton splashed over £130 million on incoming players during the window. Although after sending star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75 million (among a few others), the club’s net spend was closer to £40 million.
Regardless of the exact amount spent, hopes were high among the supporting blue end of Merseyside. After the first 10 games of the current campaign, Everton have collected just two victories (home wins against Stoke and Bournemouth), and Koeman has been sacked. The Toffees are now sitting in the relegation zone. Perhaps one silver lining is the fact that they have endured probably the toughest schedule in the Premier League, having already played five of the six top clubs in England’s top flight. Everton are going to need someone to step up at center forward if they are to turn around a brutal start to the season.
2. Crystal Palace are Bottom
Speaking of the relegation zone, Crystal Palace are surprisingly at the bottom of the Premier League table. The Eagles relieved manager Frank de Boer of his duties after just four league matches (all losses), and now have veteran Roy Hodgson at the helm. Much like Everton, Palace have been anemic in front of goal so far, having scored just four total goals in their first 10 league matches. In fact, Wilfried Zaha, who missed six Premier League fixtures due to a knee injury, is currently the team’s top scorer with two goals.
Along with Zaha, other key players such as Christian Benteke, Yohan Cabaye, Pape Souare, Mamadou Sakho, and Bakary Sako have all missed time on the pitch because of various injuries. Palace’s horrendous start included losing their first seven league matches by an aggregate score of 0-17. Oddly enough, the Eagles recorded their first and only victory against Chelsea in match week eight. Zaha’s return has clearly given the club a boost and they will look to build on their 97th minute equalizer against West Ham this past weekend.
3. Newly Promoted Clubs
When clubs are promoted to the Premier League from the Championship, they tend to start off a bit slow and hang around the bottom of the table. This, however, is not the case so far this season. Newcomers Brighton & Hove, Huddersfield, and Newcastle are all inside the top 13 of the standings so far. Brighton & Hove, managed by respected manager Chris Houghton, have slowly crept up the table since their opening match loss against Manchester City. Midfielder Pascal Groß has been one of the steals of the summer. The German was brought in for under £3 million, and his five league assists are only beaten by City’s Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.
Huddersfield jumped out to a brilliant start to the season by beating Palace and Newcastle in their first two matches. While they have cooled off a bit, the Terriers did manage a major upset in beating Manchester United for the first time since the Korean War. Much like Brighton’s home stadium, Huddersfield’s home matches at Kirklees Stadium have been nothing short of outstanding. Though only holding around 24,000 fans, the atmosphere is electric during their home games in West Yorkshire.
Newcastle, led back into England’s top division by Rafa Benitez, have collected four wins in the first 10 matches. All four of these victories came against teams currently below them in the table. Goals are coming from multiple areas for the Magpies, but it is the team’s defense that is keeping them inside the top 10. The nine goals conceded are now fewer than both Arsenal and Chelsea. Captain Jamaal Lascelles has been a part of the club’s three Premier League clean sheets, and has also managed two important match-winning goals as well.
4. Watford
The Hornets narrowly escaped relegation last season. Heading into the current campaign, Watford sacked Walter Mazzarri and appointed Marco Silva as new manager. Having previous success at Sporting and Olympiacos, Silva has so far done an amazing job with his current club at this point in the season. Although the Portuguese manager did not necessarily make any earth-shattering summer signings, the £11.5 million deal for Brazilian winger Richarlison appears to be brilliant business.
The 20-year-old has already racked up three goals and three assists (including against both Arsenal and Chelsea) in his first 10 Premier League games. To go along with Richarlison, central midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has netted four goals himself. The former Rennes player managed to score only one goal in his previous 20 Premier League matches entering the season.
Watford have been an exciting watch for neutral fans. Their 15 league goals are the most of any team outside of the big six clubs. The team’s fast start has also made Silva a target for higher profile jobs in England’s top flight. Much like Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe from a couple of seasons ago, Silva is the new in vogue manager to take on the Premier League.