Where to find Liverpool vs. Maribor Champions League on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Maribor in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place.
Maribor will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Spartak win.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Maribor
What: UEFA Champions League, matchweek 4
When: Game kicks off at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT; Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports Net, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
FOX Sports Net are the regional FOX Sports channels available in your area. The names of these channels differ based on where you live. But Sling Blue offers most of the FOX Sports Net channels available in your area.
With Sling Blue, you can watch Liverpool vs. Maribor and tons of other Champions League games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, World Cup 2018 and Women’s World Cup 2019
