Where to find Manchester United vs. Benfica Champions League on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place.
Manchester United will qualify for the next round of the Champions eague if they win and CSKA fail to beat Basel, or if United draw and CSKA lose.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Benfica
What: UEFA Champions League, matchweek 4
When: Game kicks off at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT; Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
