The Mooy the merrier as Aussie gets unexpected bonus

London (AFP) – The nine-year-old Huddersfield fan who sent Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy five pounds ($6.50) as a bonus for the club’s stunning win over Manchester United last weekend has met the player as a reward.
Adam Bhana — who found the money lying on the ground at the John Smith’s Stadium — also wrote a letter saying: “Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored”.
Mooy, who scored the first goal in the 2-1 victory which was Huddersfield’s first over United since 1952, said: “It was really great to finally meet him.
“Adam was a really nice lad and is a real credit to his family.
“It was great to receive such a fantastic letter, he clearly has fantastic values.”
Adam’s dad, Mo, told the BBC his son had initially wanted the money to boost Huddersfield manager David Wagner’s transfer budget.
Mooy will not be keeping the fiver which will be donated to the club’s Town Foundation that helps children in the surrounding area.
The Aussie star will hope for a similar United-style result at Liverpool later on Saturday.