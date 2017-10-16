MLS attendances through gameweek 32 of the 2017 season

Colorado Rapids drew its smallest crowd of the season in its final home match, a Rocky Mountain Cup game against Real Salt Lake, with just a reported attendance of 13,102.
On the flip side, the Revs had its largest turnout in its final home match versus New York City FC. Orlando City’s decrease, meanwhile, is due to its new stadium with a smaller capacity than last season’s home.
The average attendance (21,925) is up 1.08% vs 2016. The final numbers might tick up a little with Atlanta and Seattle having home matches in the last week of the season.
Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:
Chicago 17,616
Colorado 13,102
Houston 15,724
Kansas City 19,083
Los Angeles 23,377
New England 33,767
NY Red Bull 25,219
Orlando 25,166
Portland 21,144
Seattle 48,478
Toronto 27,866
Vancouver 22,120
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|46,721
|NA
|16
|Seattle
|42,174
|43,622
|3.43%
|16
|Toronto
|26,583
|27,647
|4.00%
|17
|Orlando
|31,324
|25,028
|-20.10%
|17
|NYCFC
|26,998
|22,459
|-16.81%
|16
|LA Galaxy
|25,147
|22,246
|-11.53%
|17
|Vancouver
|22,330
|21,416
|-4.09%
|17
|Red Bulls
|20,620
|21,175
|2.69%
|17
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|16
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,538
|NA
|17
|Montreal
|20,660
|20,006
|-3.17%
|16
|San Jose
|20,051
|19,992
|-0.29%
|16
|Sporting KC
|19,597
|19,537
|-0.31%
|17
|NE Revs
|20,185
|19,367
|-4.06%
|17
|Salt Lake
|19,763
|18,761
|-5.07%
|16
|Chicago
|15,602
|17,383
|11.42%
|17
|Houston
|18,892
|17,316
|-8.35%
|16
|Philadelphia Union
|17,458
|16,700
|-4.34%
|16
|D.C. United
|16,215
|16,434
|1.35%
|16
|Columbus
|17,125
|15,439
|-9.84%
|17
|Colorado
|16,278
|15,322
|-5.87%
|17
|FC Dallas
|14,071
|15,106
|7.36%
|16