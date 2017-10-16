Home
MLS attendances through gameweek 32 of the 2017 season

October 16, 2017

Photo credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rapids drew its smallest crowd of the season in its final home match, a Rocky Mountain Cup game against Real Salt Lake, with just a reported attendance of 13,102.

On the flip side, the Revs had its largest turnout in its final home match versus New York City FC. Orlando City’s decrease, meanwhile, is due to its new stadium with a smaller capacity than last season’s home.

The average attendance (21,925) is up 1.08% vs 2016. The final numbers might tick up a little with Atlanta and Seattle having home matches in the last week of the season.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

Chicago 17,616
Colorado 13,102
Houston 15,724
Kansas City 19,083
Los Angeles 23,377
New England 33,767
NY Red Bull 25,219
Orlando 25,166
Portland 21,144
Seattle 48,478
Toronto 27,866
Vancouver 22,120

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 46,721 NA 16
Seattle 42,174 43,622 3.43% 16
Toronto 26,583 27,647 4.00% 17
Orlando 31,324 25,028 -20.10% 17
NYCFC 26,998 22,459 -16.81% 16
LA Galaxy 25,147 22,246 -11.53% 17
Vancouver 22,330 21,416 -4.09% 17
Red Bulls 20,620 21,175 2.69% 17
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 16
Minnesota NA 20,538 NA 17
Montreal 20,660 20,006 -3.17% 16
San Jose 20,051 19,992 -0.29% 16
Sporting KC 19,597 19,537 -0.31% 17
NE Revs 20,185 19,367 -4.06% 17
Salt Lake 19,763 18,761 -5.07% 16
Chicago 15,602 17,383 11.42% 17
Houston 18,892 17,316 -8.35% 16
Philadelphia Union 17,458 16,700 -4.34% 16
D.C. United 16,215 16,434 1.35% 16
Columbus 17,125 15,439 -9.84% 17
Colorado 16,278 15,322 -5.87% 17
FC Dallas 14,071 15,106 7.36% 16

