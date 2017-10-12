Home
Aboubakar extends Porto deal

Aboubakar extends Porto deal

October 12, 2017 AFP No Comments

Lisbon (AFP) – Cameroonian international striker Vincent Aboubakar has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Porto until 2021, the Portuguese side announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is Porto’s top scorer so far this season with eight goals, two of which came in a 3-0 Champions League win at Monaco.

Porto also acquired all of the player’s economic rights by buying the remaining 60 percent from his former club Lorient for 7.2 million euros ($8.29 million).

“The president (Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa) led this negotiation with the agents of the athlete and Lorient, it wasn’t easy,” Porto financial administrator Fernando Gomes said in a statement.

Aboubakar joined Porto from French club Lorient in 2014, but spent last season on loan at Besiktas, scoring 12 goals as they won the Turkish league title.

About The Author

AFP

Leave a Reply