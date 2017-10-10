Where to find Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA World Cup qualifier on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA in the World Cup qualifier, you’ve come to the right place.
It all comes down to this. With a win or a draw, the United States will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But the US Men’s National Team faces a difficult game on a rain-soaked pitch in the Caribbean. If the worst possible happens and the US loses, they can still advance to the World Cup if Panama fails to beat Costa Rica and if Honduras gets three or fewer points against Mexico.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA
What: World Cup qualifier
When: Game kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT; Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
