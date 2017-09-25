MLS attendances through gameweek 29 of the 2017 season

MLS reported attendances had another good week courtesy of Atlanta playing two more home matches at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The only downer was New York City FC’s match that was played in Hartford’s Pratt and Whitney Stadium due to a scheduling conflict at Yankee Stadium. The 10,165 was the lowest reported attendance of the season. And even then, the 10,165 number seemed to be wildly exaggerated.
After 328 matches, the average attendance (21,801) is up 1.37% vs 2016.
Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|42,723
|Atlanta
|43,502
|Columbus
|20,008
|DC United
|25,229
|Kansas City
|19,028
|Minnesota
|22,055
|New England
|19,303
|NYCFC
|10,165
|Philadelphia
|18,619
|Portland
|21,144
|Salt Lake
|19,786
|Toronto
|28,898
|Vancouver
|22,120
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|47,239
|NA
|14
|Seattle
|42,553
|43,400
|1.99%
|14
|Toronto
|26,965
|27,544
|2.15%
|15
|Orlando
|31,873
|25,235
|-20.83%
|14
|NYCFC
|26,998
|22,459
|-16.81%
|16
|LA Galaxy
|24,967
|22,305
|-10.66%
|15
|Vancouver
|22,220
|21,372
|-3.82%
|16
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|15
|Red Bulls
|20,190
|20,929
|3.66%
|14
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,380
|NA
|16
|San Jose
|20,344
|20,330
|-0.07%
|14
|Montreal
|20,950
|20,273
|-3.23%
|15
|Sporting KC
|19,554
|19,603
|0.25%
|15
|Salt Lake
|19,763
|18,761
|-5.07%
|16
|NE Revs
|18,552
|18,236
|-1.70%
|15
|Houston
|18,835
|17,626
|-6.42%
|13
|Chicago
|15,358
|17,180
|11.86%
|15
|Philadelphia Union
|17,421
|16,651
|-4.42%
|15
|D.C. United
|16,215
|16,434
|1.35%
|16
|Colorado
|16,229
|15,356
|-5.38%
|14
|Columbus
|16,943
|15,320
|-9.58%
|16
|FC Dallas
|13,944
|15,142
|8.59%
|15