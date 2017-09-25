Home
MLS attendances through gameweek 29 of the 2017 season

MLS reported attendances had another good week courtesy of Atlanta playing two more home matches at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The only downer was New York City FC’s match that was played in Hartford’s Pratt and Whitney Stadium due to a scheduling conflict at Yankee Stadium. The 10,165 was the lowest reported attendance of the season. And even then, the 10,165 number seemed to be wildly exaggerated.

After 328 matches, the average attendance (21,801) is up 1.37% vs 2016.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 42,723
Atlanta 43,502
Columbus 20,008
DC United 25,229
Kansas City 19,028
Minnesota 22,055
New England 19,303
NYCFC 10,165
Philadelphia 18,619
Portland 21,144
Salt Lake 19,786
Toronto 28,898
Vancouver 22,120

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 47,239 NA 14
Seattle 42,553 43,400 1.99% 14
Toronto 26,965 27,544 2.15% 15
Orlando 31,873 25,235 -20.83% 14
NYCFC 26,998 22,459 -16.81% 16
LA Galaxy 24,967 22,305 -10.66% 15
Vancouver 22,220 21,372 -3.82% 16
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 15
Red Bulls 20,190 20,929 3.66% 14
Minnesota NA 20,380 NA 16
San Jose 20,344 20,330 -0.07% 14
Montreal 20,950 20,273 -3.23% 15
Sporting KC 19,554 19,603 0.25% 15
Salt Lake 19,763 18,761 -5.07% 16
NE Revs 18,552 18,236 -1.70% 15
Houston 18,835 17,626 -6.42% 13
Chicago 15,358 17,180 11.86% 15
Philadelphia Union 17,421 16,651 -4.42% 15
D.C. United 16,215 16,434 1.35% 16
Colorado 16,229 15,356 -5.38% 14
Columbus 16,943 15,320 -9.58% 16
FC Dallas 13,944 15,142 8.59% 15

