Teenager Geiger helps Hoffenheim go top

Berlin (AFP) – Teenage midfielder Dennis Geiger scored his first league goal to help fire Hoffenheim top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday as they beat Schalke 2-0 at home.
After defending champions Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead in Friday’s 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim picked up the three points to go top ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.
Geiger, a Germany Under-19 international, put Hoffenheim ahead when Swiss defender Steven Zuber’s cross from the left picked him out and the younsgter hit the top corner from the edge of the box with 13 minutes gone.
Home striker Mark Uth had the ball in Schalke’s net late on, but the referee blew for offside.
Just before the final whistle, Lukas Rupp added Hoffenheim’s second when visiting goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann mistimed his challenge for the ball, allowing the midfielder to tap into an empty net in the third minute of injury time.
Elsewhere, Germany striker Timo Werner hit form with a goal and assist during RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena.
Leipzig responded to their shock 1-0 defeat by Augsburg, when Werner was also below-par, and boosted confidence for Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Besiktas with an impressive display.
Werner played a big part in the opening goal when his shot was saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin tapped home the rebound on 28 minutes.
The 21-year-old Werner doubled the lead on 67 minutes when he fired home off the post for his fifth goal in six league games.
Frankfurt pulled a goal back when the Leipzig defence failed to deal with Marius Wolf’s cross and Croatia striker Ante Rebic fired home Eintracht’s consolation goal with 13 minutes left.
The win moves Leipzig up to sixth with Frankfurt tenth.
Hosts Werder Bremen and Freiburg both stayed in the relegation places after their 0-0 draw, while Augsburg are fourth after their goalless stalemate at Stuttgart.
Striker Pablo de Blasis converted a second-half penalty as Mainz picked up only their second win in six games with a 1-0 victory at home to midtable Hertha Berlin.