Neymar-less PSG held by Montpellier

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain lost their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season as they struggled to a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday without the injured Neymar.
With the world’s most expensive player on the sidelines to ensure his fitness for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, PSG were uninspiring in attack against a stubborn Montpellier side playing in a 5-4-1 formation.
Rising star Kylian Mbappe had the best of the visitors’ chances, but the 18-year-old was profligate in front of goal as Unai Emery’s men could only extend their lead at the top of the table over reigning champions Monaco to one point.