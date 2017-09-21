Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 11-17, 2017

September 21, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Univision drew its smallest audience for a MLS game on the network Saturday when Atlanta United and Orlando City SC played to a stunning 3-3 draw. The match was only watched by 256,000, down over 100% from Univision’s 2017 average through the first four broadcasts.

English-language Premier League viewership is up 14% through the first five weeks of the 2017-2018 season. Much of this increase can likely be attributed to the absence of the Olympics. In 2016, NBC was forced to move many Premier League games off NBCSN, mostly onto CNBC and USA. In the first five weeks of the 2016-2017 season, only 17 of 30 televised games were broadcast on NBC or NBCSN. This represents a huge difference from the 27 broadcasts on NBC or NBCSN out of a total 31 in 2017.

Topping the table last week was Chivas’ 1-1 draw with Pumas on Univision. At 686,000 viewers, it was the most-viewed soccer match in the United States this week. However, viewership was nearly cut in half when compared to Chivas’ match the previous week played on the same network and time slot. Through the first eight rounds of the 2017 Apertura, matches in the Saturday 8pm-10pm ET slot are averaging 867,625 viewers.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 11-17, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 9/16/17 Liga MX Chivas / Pumas Univision; 427000 UDN; 259000 686,000
2 9/17/17 Premier League Everton / Man Utd NBCSN; 534000 Telemundo; 129000 663,000
3 9/16/17 Premier League Spurs / Swansea NBC; 621000 Unvso; 39000 660,000
4 9/16/17 Liga MX Leon / Pachuca Univision; 372000 UDN; 203000 575,000
5 9/15/17 Liga MX Tijuana / América —; — UDN; 530000 530,000
6 9/17/17 La Liga Sociedad / Real Madrid beIN; 113000 beIE; 342000 455,000
7 9/17/17 Premier League Arsenal / Chelsea CNBC; 328000 Telemundo; 126000 454,000
8 9/17/17 Liga MX Toluca / Querétaro Univision; 435000 —; — 435,000
9 9/12/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Barcelona / Juventus FS2; 147000 FOXD; 217000 364,000
10 9/16/17 Liga MX Cruz Azul / Santos —; — UDN; 359000 359,000
11 9/16/17 Premier League Man City / Watford NBCSN; 335000 —; — 335,000
12 9/16/17 La Liga Getafe / Barcelona beIN; 79000 beIE; 229000 308,000
13 9/15/17 Int’l Friendly USWNT / New Zealand ESPN2; 272000 —; — 272,000
14 9/17/17 MLS Red Bulls / Union ESPN; 259000 —; — 259,000
15 9/16/17 MLS Atlanta United / Orlando City Univision; 194000 UDN; 62000 256,000
16 9/15/17 Liga MX Morelia / Tigres —; — UDN; 238000 238,000
17 9/16/17 Premier League Southampton / Crystal Palace NBCSN; 209000 —; — 209,000
18 9/12/17 Copa MX Tigres / Zacatepac —; — UDN; 196000 196,000
19 9/12/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Man Utd / Basel FS1; 192000 —; — 192,000
20 9/13/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Spurs / Dortmund FS1; 190000 —; — 190,000
21 9/13/17 Copa MX Monterrey / Pumas —; — UDN; 187000 187,000
22 9/17/17 Liga MX Veracruz / Lobos —; — UDN; 161000 161,000
23 9/11/17 Premier League Huddersfield / West Ham NBCSN; 120000 Unvso; 22000 142,000
24 9/16/17 La Liga Atletico Madrid / Malaga beIN; 141000 —; — 141,000
25 9/16/17 Bundesliga Bayern / Mainz FS1; 84000 FOXD; 28000 112,000
26 9/15/17 Premier League Brighton / Bournemouth NBCSN; 100000 —; — 100,000
27 9/12/17 Copa MX Pachuca / Sonora —; — UDN; 90000 90,000
28 9/13/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Real Madrid / APOEL FS2; 67000 —; — 67,000
29 9/17/17 Bundesliga Leverkusen / Freiburg FS1; 47000 FOXD; 19000 66,000
30 9/17/17 Bundesliga Dortmund / Köln FS2; 33000 UDN; 31000 64,000
31 9/13/17 UEFA CL Group Stage Liverpool / Sevilla —; — FOXD; 55000 55,000
32 9/17/17 Serie A Milan / Udinese beIN; 31000 beIE; 19000 50,000
33 9/16/17 Premier League West Ham / West Brom —; — Unvso; 42000 42,000
34 9/17/17 Bundesliga Hoffenheim / Hertha FS1; 41000 —; — 41,000
35 9/16/17 Bundesliga Leipzig / Mönchengladbach FS2; 23000 UDN; 15000 38,000
36 9/17/17 NCAA West Virginia / Princeton ESPNU; 32000 —; — 32,000
37 9/17/17 NCAA Northwestern / Ohio State ESPNU; 28000 —; — 28,000
38 9/16/17 Bundesliga Bremen / Schalke FS2; 11000 UDN; 8000 19,000
39 9/13/17 NASL Indy Eleven / North Carolina beIN; 4000 —; — 4,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 249,427 (55) 288,800 (20) 220,000 (5) 440,750 (4) 193,600** (25)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 94,750 (20)        
          *English-Only
          **One game missing

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 567,909
LMX 464,429
MLS 249,427
NWSL 94,750
BuLi 82,357

