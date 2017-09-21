Univision drew its smallest audience for a MLS game on the network Saturday when Atlanta United and Orlando City SC played to a stunning 3-3 draw. The match was only watched by 256,000, down over 100% from Univision’s 2017 average through the first four broadcasts.
English-language Premier League viewership is up 14% through the first five weeks of the 2017-2018 season. Much of this increase can likely be attributed to the absence of the Olympics. In 2016, NBC was forced to move many Premier League games off NBCSN, mostly onto CNBC and USA. In the first five weeks of the 2016-2017 season, only 17 of 30 televised games were broadcast on NBC or NBCSN. This represents a huge difference from the 27 broadcasts on NBC or NBCSN out of a total 31 in 2017.
Topping the table last week was Chivas’ 1-1 draw with Pumas on Univision. At 686,000 viewers, it was the most-viewed soccer match in the United States this week. However, viewership was nearly cut in half when compared to Chivas’ match the previous week played on the same network and time slot. Through the first eight rounds of the 2017 Apertura, matches in the Saturday 8pm-10pm ET slot are averaging 867,625 viewers.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 11-17, 2017:
|Rank
|Date
|Competition
|Teams
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|9/16/17
|Liga MX
|Chivas / Pumas
|Univision; 427000
|UDN; 259000
|686,000
|2
|9/17/17
|Premier League
|Everton / Man Utd
|NBCSN; 534000
|Telemundo; 129000
|663,000
|3
|9/16/17
|Premier League
|Spurs / Swansea
|NBC; 621000
|Unvso; 39000
|660,000
|4
|9/16/17
|Liga MX
|Leon / Pachuca
|Univision; 372000
|UDN; 203000
|575,000
|5
|9/15/17
|Liga MX
|Tijuana / América
|—; —
|UDN; 530000
|530,000
|6
|9/17/17
|La Liga
|Sociedad / Real Madrid
|beIN; 113000
|beIE; 342000
|455,000
|7
|9/17/17
|Premier League
|Arsenal / Chelsea
|CNBC; 328000
|Telemundo; 126000
|454,000
|8
|9/17/17
|Liga MX
|Toluca / Querétaro
|Univision; 435000
|—; —
|435,000
|9
|9/12/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Barcelona / Juventus
|FS2; 147000
|FOXD; 217000
|364,000
|10
|9/16/17
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul / Santos
|—; —
|UDN; 359000
|359,000
|11
|9/16/17
|Premier League
|Man City / Watford
|NBCSN; 335000
|—; —
|335,000
|12
|9/16/17
|La Liga
|Getafe / Barcelona
|beIN; 79000
|beIE; 229000
|308,000
|13
|9/15/17
|Int’l Friendly
|USWNT / New Zealand
|ESPN2; 272000
|—; —
|272,000
|14
|9/17/17
|MLS
|Red Bulls / Union
|ESPN; 259000
|—; —
|259,000
|15
|9/16/17
|MLS
|Atlanta United / Orlando City
|Univision; 194000
|UDN; 62000
|256,000
|16
|9/15/17
|Liga MX
|Morelia / Tigres
|—; —
|UDN; 238000
|238,000
|17
|9/16/17
|Premier League
|Southampton / Crystal Palace
|NBCSN; 209000
|—; —
|209,000
|18
|9/12/17
|Copa MX
|Tigres / Zacatepac
|—; —
|UDN; 196000
|196,000
|19
|9/12/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Man Utd / Basel
|FS1; 192000
|—; —
|192,000
|20
|9/13/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Spurs / Dortmund
|FS1; 190000
|—; —
|190,000
|21
|9/13/17
|Copa MX
|Monterrey / Pumas
|—; —
|UDN; 187000
|187,000
|22
|9/17/17
|Liga MX
|Veracruz / Lobos
|—; —
|UDN; 161000
|161,000
|23
|9/11/17
|Premier League
|Huddersfield / West Ham
|NBCSN; 120000
|Unvso; 22000
|142,000
|24
|9/16/17
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid / Malaga
|beIN; 141000
|—; —
|141,000
|25
|9/16/17
|Bundesliga
|Bayern / Mainz
|FS1; 84000
|FOXD; 28000
|112,000
|26
|9/15/17
|Premier League
|Brighton / Bournemouth
|NBCSN; 100000
|—; —
|100,000
|27
|9/12/17
|Copa MX
|Pachuca / Sonora
|—; —
|UDN; 90000
|90,000
|28
|9/13/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Real Madrid / APOEL
|FS2; 67000
|—; —
|67,000
|29
|9/17/17
|Bundesliga
|Leverkusen / Freiburg
|FS1; 47000
|FOXD; 19000
|66,000
|30
|9/17/17
|Bundesliga
|Dortmund / Köln
|FS2; 33000
|UDN; 31000
|64,000
|31
|9/13/17
|UEFA CL Group Stage
|Liverpool / Sevilla
|—; —
|FOXD; 55000
|55,000
|32
|9/17/17
|Serie A
|Milan / Udinese
|beIN; 31000
|beIE; 19000
|50,000
|33
|9/16/17
|Premier League
|West Ham / West Brom
|—; —
|Unvso; 42000
|42,000
|34
|9/17/17
|Bundesliga
|Hoffenheim / Hertha
|FS1; 41000
|—; —
|41,000
|35
|9/16/17
|Bundesliga
|Leipzig / Mönchengladbach
|FS2; 23000
|UDN; 15000
|38,000
|36
|9/17/17
|NCAA
|West Virginia / Princeton
|ESPNU; 32000
|—; —
|32,000
|37
|9/17/17
|NCAA
|Northwestern / Ohio State
|ESPNU; 28000
|—; —
|28,000
|38
|9/16/17
|Bundesliga
|Bremen / Schalke
|FS2; 11000
|UDN; 8000
|19,000
|39
|9/13/17
|NASL
|Indy Eleven / North Carolina
|beIN; 4000
|—; —
|4,000
Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:
|League
|Overall*
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|FOX
|FS1
|2017 MLS
|249,427 (55)
|288,800 (20)
|220,000 (5)
|440,750 (4)
|193,600** (25)
|2016 MLS
|257,683 (63)
|290,179 (28)
|201,500 (4)
|658,000 (5)
|154,346 (26)
|2017 NWSL
|94,750 (20)
|*English-Only
|**One game missing
League averages this season:
|League
|Viewers
|EPL
|567,909
|LMX
|464,429
|MLS
|249,427
|NWSL
|94,750
|BuLi
|82,357
