Where to find Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest League Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest in the League Cup third round, you’ve come to the right place.
With Nottingham Forest sitting in tenth place in the Championship, a strong performance against a talented Chelsea side can give them a confidence boost in their hopes of returning to the Premier League. At the same time, the midweek fixture will give Antonio Conte’s men an opportunity to field some of the Chelsea stars who haven’t had as much playing time as they would like to have. With so much depth, expect Chelsea to field a strong squad.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
What: Carabao Cup (aka League Cup), third round
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest and tons of other League Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams the English Championship, MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, Euro 2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 and more.
The Sling Orange app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.
SEE MORE: Schedule of League Cup games on US TV and streaming