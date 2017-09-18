Home
MLS attendances through gameweek 28 of the 2017 season

MLS attendances through gameweek 28 of the 2017 season

September 18, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer No Comments

Photo credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United broke the MLS attendance record with a massive crowd of 70,425 this past Saturday in the draw against Orlando City SC.

Aided by Atlanta’s large attendances for their two recent home matches, MLS had a strong week of reported attendances for most teams across the league.

However, there were poor turnouts for Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas games.

After 315 matches, the average attendance (21,709) is up 0.96% vs 2016.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 42,511
Atlanta 70,425
Chicago 15,643
Colorado 14,336
Dallas 15,124
Kansas City 19,089
Los Angeles 19,650
Montreal 20,801
NY Red Bull 20,534
Salt Lake 19,677
San Jose 18,000
Vancouver 17,368
Vancouver 20,592

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 47,926 NA 12
Seattle 42,553 43,400 1.99% 14
Toronto 27,190 27,447 0.94% 14
Orlando 31,873 25,235 -20.83% 14
NYCFC 27,130 23,278 -14.20% 15
LA Galaxy 24,967 22,305 -10.66% 15
Vancouver 22,046 21,322 -3.28% 15
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 14
Red Bulls 20,190 20,929 3.66% 14
San Jose 20,344 20,330 -0.07% 14
Montreal 20,950 20,273 -3.23% 15
Minnesota NA 20,268 NA 15
Sporting KC 19,570 19,644 0.38% 14
Salt Lake 19,742 18,693 -5.31% 15
NE Revs 18,218 18,160 -0.32% 14
Houston 18,835 17,626 -6.42% 13
Chicago 15,358 17,180 11.86% 15
Philadelphia Union 17,344 16,511 -4.80% 14
D.C. United 16,490 15,848 -3.89% 15
Colorado 16,229 15,356 -5.38% 14
FC Dallas 13,944 15,142 8.59% 15
Columbus 16,739 15,007 -10.34% 15

About The Author

peter c

Leave a Reply