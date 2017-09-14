France’s Coman fined for attack on girlfriend

Meaux (France) (AFP) – Bayern Munich’s French international forward Kingsley Coman was fined 5,000 euros ($5,940) Thursday for attacking his then girlfriend last year.
Coman, 21, had pleaded guilty to the attack on model Sephora Goignan last June at her home in Magny-le-Hongre outside Paris.
In court in Meaux, the judge accepted the prosecution’s request for a 5,000 euro fine.
Coman, who has also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants Juventus, and his ex-girlfriend were present at the hearing.